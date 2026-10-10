Three Bold Predictions For Georgia Tech vs Duke

Georgia Tech is hosting Duke today in an ACC matchup, and it is a game that is going to be impacted by the weather. How much is the rainfall from Hurricane Isaias going to make today's game difficult? That is not exactly clear, but either way, this is going to be a big challenge to navigate for both teams.

Bold predictions have not gone well for me this year, but who's to say I can't get it turned around this week in a rain soaked game?

1. There will be a defensive or special teams touchdown

When the rain is going to affect a game as much as it looks like it is going to affect this one, the risk of a defensive turnover is going to increase.

When the weather is going to be like it is today in Atlanta, ball security from the quarterbacks, running backs, and skill players is going to be paramount in this game.

Whether it is Duke or Georgia Tech, I think the ball is going to come lose today when one of the teams is on offense and the other team is going to take advantage.

Special teams touchdowns don't have to be because of a return touchdown. The punter could drop the ball because of a bad snap or there could be a blocked kick.

To sum it up, I think that today's game is going to be sloppy and there could be some non-offensive touchdowns.

2. Neither offense tops 150 yards passing

Duke is a run-heavy offense anyway and Georgia Tech would like to think of themselves as a team that can run the ball.

When you have a back like Nate Sheppard, a run defense as bad as Georgia Tech's, and tough weather conditions, I think that will result in Duke prioritizing the run game today against the Yellow Jackets.

Alberto Mendoza and Georgia Tech have looked solid at times when they are passing the ball, but given the condidtions and the state of Georgia Tech's offensive line, there might not be much success today.

3. It will only take 20 points to win this game

When you have conditions like this, getting a lead and being able to sit on it is going to be key. Forcing a team to come back when they are trailing in a game like today, that is one of the most difficult things that a team can face.

I don't know if a team is going to be able to get up by multiple scores early, but I don't think it is going to take many scores to win this game. The first to 20 wins.