Georgia Tech Inactives for Week 6 vs. Duke: Who's in and who's out for the Yellow Jackets?

Georgia Tech and Duke both had bye weeks last Saturday and now they are getting ready to face each other in Atlanta.

In the Yellow Jackets last game against Stanford, they had a lengthy injury report that they had to deal with. Tonight, the initial availability report for Saturday's game against the Blue Devils has been released.

Who's in and Who's out?

The length of players who are out is a lengthy one yet again for Georgia Tech:

Out

RB Malachi Hosley

DE Jordan Walker

CB Daiquan White

DE Noah Carter

DB Fenix Felton

DB Will Kiker

LT Ethan Mackenny

WR Kentrell Davis

WR Coi Jean-Noel

DE A.J. Hoffler

DT Shymeik Jones

Questionable

DE Jordan Boyd

CB Trae Stevenson Jr

OL Jameson Riggs

OL Markell Samuel

OL Josh Petty

Probable

LB Kyle Efford

DT Vincent Carroll-Jackson

The first injury report for the Gt-Duke game pic.twitter.com/oLYLXeZTJh — Kelly Quinlan (@Kelly_Quinlan) October 8, 2026

What does this mean?

This is still a loaded injury report for Georgia Tech, even if it is not as bad heading into the Stanford game.

With Malachi Hosley missing another game, expect to see Trelain Maddox get the backup running back duties behind Justice Haynes.

On the offensive line, I would expect that Jordan Floyd is going to get the start at left tackle with Ethan Mackenny out again. If Jameson Riggs is out, Will Reed is likely going to start at center in his place. Markell Samuel has been the backup tackle and that would hurt Georgia Tech's depth if he is out.

It will be interesting to see if Petty is active for this game. Petty has been out since spring and was questionable leading up to the Stanford game, but he was not able to play. Could he be active for the first time this season?

On the defensive line, Georiga Tech is going to be without their top two edge players, Walker and Carter and one of their top reserves, Hoffler. The depth will also be tested if Boyd can't go. Look for Taje McCoy, Amontrae Bradford, and Brayden Manley to pick up the slack on the edge.

If Efford is able to go, I think he will start at linebacker.

One player who is not on the injury report is Jaylen Mbakwe, who was injured against Tennessee and missed the Yellow Jackets past two games. He is not on the injury report and should start at corner, especially given that White is going to be out. Another notable player who was out last game but not on the injury report is safety Savion Riley. If Riley is back, he should start next to Tae Harris.

With White out and possibly Trae Stevenson Jr as well, Zachary Tobe, Jaedyn Terry, and Jon Mitchell will have to step up and take snaps.