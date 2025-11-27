Three Bold Predictions For Georgia Tech vs Georgia
Georgia Tech and Georgia are just a day away, and a lot is on the line for both teams. This is the first time since 2014 that both teams enter this game with nine or more wins, and just the second time since 1942. No. 4 Georgia comes in after a 35-3 win over UNC Charlotte. No. 23 Georgia Tech fell at home to Pittsburgh 42-28. Let’s take a look at some bold predictions for the game on Friday.
1. Georgia Tech shocks the world and beats Georgia
I don’t know what it is, but the Yellow Jackets play better when their back is against the wall, and they are doubted. They always play up to their competition as well. You can go back to several instances throughout the Brent Key tenure where this has happened. You can go back to a primetime win over ranked UNC and Drake Maye (Patriots), No. 4 Miami last year, and Cam Ward (Titans), or even this year against No. 12 Clemson. Just last year, against Georgia, the Yellow Jackets had the Bulldogs on the ropes with a chance to knock them out before a fumble changed everything. The Yellow Jackets always play their best against some of the best in the country. While everybody else has turned their eyes away, this is a perfect chance for Georgia Tech to get back on track. The key will be for the Yellow Jackets to finish the job this time. The Builldogs are a resilient team and are never out of it. They have to keep their foot on the gas and deliver knock-out blows to come out on Friday.
“This is a game that means a lot to a lot of people. A lot of people that have gone to school here, played here, have been fans of this place. But it doesn't mean more to them by any means than it does to the players on this football team. And that's what rivalries are, and I've said this before, we've got to do our part in it, right?”, said Key.
I think this is the game where Georgia Tech delivers a statement and shows a changing of the guard.
2. Haynes King Legendary Game
Georgia Tech is in the dumps right now, but it has a lot to play for. Their star quarterback has faded in Heisman talks after a tough performance at home against Pittsburgh. What better way to end your senior regular season than with a bounce-back performance and a win over the No.5 team in the country? Now, that is memorable and will forever be entrenched in the minds of all the Georgia Tech seniors. King showcased last year that he is more than capable with a 303-yard passing performance and two touchdowns through the air. He also showed he can carve up the Bulldogs defense with a 110-yard rushing effort. Now this game coming up will be different with a new look Georgia defense that ranks at the top in a lot of categories. However, wanting to get revenge and reflecting on last year’s game will prove pivotal for King as he heads into the matchup.
“I mean, I've reflected back a couple of times. It's a good learning experience. How to finish, take care of the ball when a game time, you know, when it presents itself, stuff like that. But, you know, as you said, it's a new year. It's two new teams. We're a whole different offense from last year. They're a different defense as well. I mean, you know, different personnel. You're going to have a couple of change up, stuff like that. Uh, but you still got to get ready to play the game and watch film and prepare just like any other week, and you know, like it's going to be a championship game.”
The key for King will be to hit on the big plays, take care of the football, and continue to put points on the board. If he does that and has an all-time performance, he will forever be in Georgia Tech lore and be considered as one of the best to do it on the Flats.
3. Georgia Tech rushing attack carries the day as they rush for over 175 yards against Georgia.
In the last game out, Malachi Hosley missed a good chunk of the game because he was banged up. However, with treatment and time to rest, Hosley should be back to his normal self. Hosely runs with a different level of physicality and burst that the Yellow Jackets missed last week. With Georgia's all-world linebacker CJ Allen is missing the game due to injury, it opens up an avenue where the Yellow Jackets can take advantage and have explosive plays in the running game. The other key to that is quarterback Haynes King, who leads Georgia Tech with 883 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. When Georgia comes closing down on the running backs, it could open up King in the running game and allow him to scamper through for big gains. The key for the Yellow Jackets is to muddy up their looks and not let Georgia get a beat on what they are doing. If they can mix it up and throw a few different looks, then the rushing attack should be back to full throttle. A dominant ground game will propel the Yellow Jackets to a victory over the Bulldogs.
