Three Bold Predictions For Georgia Tech vs Tennessee

Georgia Tech is back at home tonight in front of a sellout crowd, and they have a big test at Bobby Dodd Stadium. After dropping their first game of the year against Colorado, No. 18 Tennessee comes to town to face the Yellow Jackets.

This is the first time that these two programs have met since 2017, and a win would mean different things for both programs. For Georgia Tech, it would be another ranked win for head coach Brent Key, and the Yellow Jackets would avoid their first 0-2 start since 1989. For Tennessee, this could be a coming-out party for quarterback Faizon Brandon in his first road start and first start against a Power Four opponent, and the Vols are looking for a 2-0 start.

Here are three bold predictions for tonight's game.

1. Alberto Mendoza has his first career 300-yard game

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Alberto Mendoza (15) drops back to pass against the Colorado Buffaloes in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I think this is going to be because of how the game script turns out, but if Georgia Tech can't run the ball again, they may have to drop back and let Mendoza try and win them the game. I don't think that is optimal for the Yellow Jackets, but Tennessee's defense is far better than Colorado's and it might be tough sledding once again for Justice Haynes and Malachi Hosley.

If Georgia Tech can't stop the Tennessee offense and can't run the ball, Mendoza is going to be put in a situation where he has to throw the ball quite a bit and that could lead to a nice game when it comes to numbers. He threw for 237 yards last week and his favorite targets were Jordan Allen, Dalen Penson, and Kevin Roche Jr. I think he will once again target those players and get over the 300-yard mark.

2. Faizon Brandon scores 5 total touchdowns

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) throws the ball during a college football game between Tennessee and Furman in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Georgia Tech's defense did not look like the improved unit it was promised to be in the first game of the season and things are only going to get tougher this week. The Yellow Jackets had a hard time stopping the run last week against Colorado and Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis missed some open throws that could have it a better game for their offense.

Jason Semore's defense has to be much better tonight against Tennessee and their talented young quarterback Faizon Brandon. Brandon had a fantastic debut against Furman last week and while this is his first start on the road and first start against a Power-Four team, I don't know if the Yellow Jackets defense is going to have the answers.

3. Tennessee runs for 250 yards

I don't have a lot of confidence in the Georgia Tech defense heading into this game and I think they are going to have a hard time stopping the Tenenssee.

Whether it is DeSean Bishop or Brandon or some of the other talented ball carries that the Volunteers have, I think they are going to have success behind their veteran offensive line against this Yellow Jackets front seven.