Three Bold Predictions For No. 8 Georgia Tech vs NC State
Gameday is just a day away, and the Yellow Jackets will head to Raleigh, North Carolina, to face NC State. It will be another road test for Georgia Tech, and they will be back in primetime for just the second time this season. Let’s take a look at some bold predictions for this upcoming weekend for Georgia Tech.
1. Georgia Tech's Defensive Line Will Dominate And Record 10 tackles For loss And Four sacks
Now, this is bold as the unit has been hot and cold in terms of production throughout the season. I think they face a favorable opponent where we can see the production hit an uptick. The two players I have my eyes on are Jordan Van Den Berg and Amontrae Bradford. Bradford leads the team in sacks with 2.5 this season. Bradford doesn’t get a bunch of snaps, but always takes full advantage when he is out there. Van Den Berg has recorded a half sack in the past three games. Jason Moore is another who is playing some of his best football and had a season-high five tackles in the win over Syracuse. Despite the hot and cold, Georgia Tech has been more consistent in that category over the last few weeks, according to head coach Brent Key.
“We're still kind of hot and cold with the TFLs. The TFLs are what really increase or decrease that number because you can look there and say, "Okay, well, you know, on offense, we didn't give up a sack this game, but we had, you know, five or six TFLs." Well, that category it's the same. It's sacks and TFLs combined. It's plays made behind the line of scrimmage. You might have two or three sacks in a game, but you don't get any TFLs, right? It's about getting those guys to go the other way and us not going that way on offense. So, you know, they've improved over the year. I think you probably guessed I'm never going to be satisfied with it until it's consistently zero,” said Key.
“We weren't good, then we were, you know, good, then, but I've seen the last three weeks consistency. That's what I'm looking for. I'm looking for consistency. I'm looking for how they play every play. How they use their hands, how they get off blocks. I think that's what it was early on. I don't think I know. I mean, there are a lot of times we would be where we're supposed to be, right? Playing the block the way we're supposed to play it. Where's the overlap in the defense? You know, we're getting off the block and shedding the block, getting to the ball carrier, so there's more than one person.”
The defense will have a tough test against the best running back in the ACC, but I think they will be up for the challenge.
2. Georgia Tech Will Have Its First 100-yard Receiver Of The Season
This is one we have predicted earlier in the year that could happen, but it hasn’t yet this season. So what gives me the confidence that it will this week? For one, Georgia Tech is airing out the ball more and leaning on its passing game with so many teams gearing up to stop the run. The Yellow Jackets passing offense has continued to improve, and star quarterback Haynes King threw for 304 yards and three touchdowns in the win last Saturday over Syracuse.
True freshman WR Jordan Allen had a career day for the Yellow Jackets, filling in for Malik Rutherford. With Rutherford probable on the injury report and his big-play ability, he could be a candidate who has a big game. Isaiah Canion is another one who is continuing to get more comfortable in the offense and has been one of the closest to getting to the century mark, finishing with four catches for 70 yards against wake Forest back in September. My bold prediction is Dean Patterson. Despite not having a lot of opportunities in the offense he has taken advantage and churned in big plays. Take, for example, his 37-yard touchdown catch last week. It was his lone catch of the day, but he took full advantage. With his explosiveness, he probably only needs two or three catches to accomplish the feat.
“Honestly, great play calling, great blockers, honestly, in front of me. I couldn't do it without them. So definitely got to give credit to them. But in terms of explosiveness, I feel like that's something that I've tried to add on to my game because I feel like I've been more of a down-the-field type of receiver, and I wanted to show that I could do things with the ball in my hands as well. That comes to being a fully complete receiver. I just wanna be explosive as I can and just be able to help the team as much as possible and help put us in the best scenario as possible,” said Patterson.
3. One of Georgia Tech's Tight Ends Will Finish With Over 60 yards Receiving
The tight ends have continued to get more touches over the last few weeks and have been more of a focal point of the offense. Josh Beetham was a featured part of the offense and had four targets and finishing with two catches for 32 yards and two touchdowns. Beetham has been more of a featured piece of the offense and could have had better numbers if it weren’t for the two drops. With the defenses paying so much attention to other positions, tight ends have been taking advantage. Luke Harpring is the best receiving tight end on the team.
It will be interesting to see if he gets some more touches against NC State. You also can’t forget about J.T. Byrne, who is another threat in the receiving game. I think the Yellow Jackets will take full advantage, and you will see big production from tight ends vs NC State.