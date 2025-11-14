Three Boston College Players To Watch On Saturday vs Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech is just two days away from playing Boston College in a critical ACC contest on the road. Boston College, despite just one win, is looking to knock off the Yellow Jackets and derail their season. To do that, they need several players to perform at a high level and play well. Let’s take a closer look at a few players that Georgia Tech needs to account for.
1. QB Dylan Lonergan
Lonergan has had an up-and-down season for Boston College this year and has split time at quarterback with senior quarterback Grayson James. Despite that, Lonergan has thrown for 1,665 yards and 10 touchdowns on a 67% completion rate. Lonergan played his best early in the season. In the first three games, they had nine touchdown passes to just one interception. His best game came in Week 2 in a two-overtime loss to Michigan State, where he threw for 390 yards and four touchdowns. Since Week 3 against Stanford, his production has not been at the same rate. However, head coach Brent Key and the Yellow Jackets are taking him very seriously and his ability as a quarterback.
“Yeah, he uses his feet well. Dylan was really good player coming out of high school that we recruited here in my first year. Obviously, the relationship with OB comes from their time over in Tuscaloosa. A really good arm; he's had some grace with the ball on the ground or a turnover, but he's got the arm talent. He's got the feet to hurt you in scrambling or design quarterback runs that they will run. A lot of conflict in what they do offensively now. It puts a lot of stress on the defense and there are a lot of things we have to, I'm pretty sure that we will try to expose early in the game. Things that we, whether we didn't do well in the previous game or different formation things or fits, imagine we'll see those early in the football game
He will be one to watch on Saturday.
2. WR Lewis Bond
Bond is the leading wide receiver for the Eagles this season and has played at a high level all year. He’s been a go-to option and has continued to make big plays. Bond has 73 catches for 733 yards and a touchdown. His best game thus far is against Fordham. He finished with 11 catches for 138 yards. As of late, he is beginning to find his groove. Against Notre Dame, he finished with eight catches for 92 yards. Against SMU, he finished with nine catches for 94 yards. Bond also has the fourth-highest Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade on the team in 2025. He has a 70.3 offensive grade. The Yellow Jackets will have to pay close attention to him and avoid some of the lapses they had in the secondary a few weeks ago against NC State. If they don’t, Bond can make them pay.
3. DB Omar Thornton
Thornton has been a breath of fresh air in an otherwise porous defense for the Eagles this season. He is the second-leading tackler on the team with 69 tackles, only behind KP Price. Thornton is also a turnover machine and has three forced fumbles this season and an interception. The sophomore defensive back has three games this season with 10 or more tackles. Those games came against Michigan State, Pittsburgh, and Connecticut. His best game was against Michigan State when he recorded a season-high 12 tackles, a forced fumble, and a sack. He plays with his head on fire and has a knack for the football. Sure, he makes some mistakes, but for a young player in the sport, he plays at an extremely high level. Georgia Tech will have to make sure they hold on to the football and protect it when he is trying to bring them down.
