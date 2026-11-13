Three Clemson Players To Watch On Saturday vs Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech has its work cut out when it faces Clemson on Saturday. Three players in particular must slow down if they want any chance of coming out with a win. Clemson is led by their defense this season and has guys that can make it tough for you. They also have a deadly running back who can make plays. Let’s take a closer look at who to watch for.

1. RB Gideon Davidson

Coming into this game, Davidson came in banged up for the Tigers. He is listed as questionable on the initial availability report from the ACC. Davidson has been the leading rusher for Clemson this season, leading the way with 528 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Davidson is also averaging five yards per carry. The last few weeks for Davidson have been tough sledding, with him being held under 100 yards rushing. However, the Yellow Jackets have one of the worst run defenses in the country. It could be a game that he gets back on track against the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech made wholesale changes this past week, including canning their defensive coordinator, Jason Semore. Will that be enough to stop Davidson?

2. CB Ashton Hampton

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Hampton is a true NFL talent, and his film speaks volumes about how good he's been for Clemson this year. His stat line is astonishing. Hampton has 35 tackles, 12 passes defensed, and two interceptions. He is a player you have to be careful throwing the ball in his direction of because he is a threat to pick off the ball or force a turnover.

He is also an excellent tackler on the perimeter as well. Hampton has an impressive 83.0 defensive grade this season and an 86.7 coverage grade on 587 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). The pass offense hasn’t been as good the last few weeks and with struggling quarterbacks, it could be advantageous for Hampton to get his third interception of the season. The Yellow Jackets will have to be careful throwing in his direction or it could lead to turnovers. One way they can alleviate is by leaning on Trelain Maddox and the run game and throwing away from Hampton.

“I haven't played against Clemson, so um I was injured last year, but it's a first. Um, they're a great program historically. Um, just they got some good players, too. So, just being able to go out and execute. Uh they got good Dline good linebackers, good corners that can play one-on-one. So just being able to take advantage of the few weaknesses they do have and um just out physical in them and dominating,” said Maddox.

3. EDGE Will Heldt

Heldt is having a major season for the Clemson Tigers and is on pace to break his career-high 7.5 he registered last season. He has seven with three games left. His PFF numbers are even more impressive. Heldt leads the team with an 89.0 defensive grade and an even more impressive 90.0 pass rush grade this season for the Tigers. He has also registered 32 pressures and 20 stops on defense. Heldt has 32 tackles, seven sacks, and two passes defensed. The Yellow Jackets have had their struggles protecting their quarterback this season and keeping him upright. That, combined with the way Heldt has been playing this season, could prove to be disastrous for the Yellow Jackets. They must have a plan for the veteran edge rusher, or he could wreck the football game.