Three Georgia Tech Players Who Have Seen Their Stock Rise In Fall Camp
With fall camp coming to a close, let’s take a look at some of the players who have seen their stock rise and have put themselves in position to have a significant role in the success of Georgia Tech in 2025.
1. WR Isiah Canion- Canion took the offseason program seriously and built his body up in preparation of the 2025 season. He also had conversations with his WR coach Trent McKnight on how he can improve this offseason. Canion took those conversations seriously and continued to put in the work. That has now led to him playing a far more significant role on the offense this upcoming season and being used in a multitude of ways for the Yellow Jackets. Coach McKnight summed it up well in a press conference with the media on his growth.
"He's been really good and and I've always been a big fan of Isiah and I've said that and thought he can be an elite player and he's getting better each and every day like we knew it was gonna be it was gonna take some development with him but I think last week he got a really good week and then finished it with a good scrimmage and then, I think he's put two days back to back together and that's what we're on him about is being dominant every play every day and that's what he continues to improve. The mental part of it, where he's focused on each and every rep of being an elite player. But he's fun to coach, excited to have him here, and excited to see what he does because each and every day he's got a chance to improve because his ceiling is very high and we're just scratching the surface right now, so can't wait to see the receiver that he turns into."
The mental aspect of it has been key in Canion’s growth and development. He’s not just looking to make plays with the ball in his hands, but also to be a selfless team player for Georgia Tech and showcase his blocking skills.
“I've definitely gotten more comfortable in all phases of the position. The playbook, running routes, just being more dominant on the perimeter,” said Canion. “Obviously, off-season we lift weights, and it shows up.” I think I'm a good blocker. And then just making plays down the field. Bigger body. I'm also fast, too. So I'm a big threat down the field.”
2. CB Elgin Sessions- Sessions has come in as a freshman and already has been turning heads and taking advantage of his opportunities early on in camp. He’s been inquisitive, sharp, and precise with all his reps. Sessions has caught the eye of both coaches in the secondary, including defensive back coach Cory Peoples and cornerbacks coach Kobie Jones. Here is Coach Peoples with more insight on Sessions.
Elgin was doing really well, came in in the spring. I thought he had a good spring for a freshman. Just like any kinks, you just keep on getting better every day. But he's one of those guys that every day he's grown as well, from his eye discipline to his coverage, to his technique, fundamental sound," said Peoples. "He is one of them guys that came from a good high school in Dutch Fork, and they produce them well and they coach them well, so you can see the background of his development."
Coach Jones also chimed in on Sessions and how he has been performing in camp
“Elgin was here in the spring, half the time you don't know he's a freshman, right? Now, when I looked at Elgin Sessions, I think he's a sophomore or junior upperclassman, the way he prepares, the way he practices, and the same thing with Dalen,” said Jones.
It seems like Sessions will have some kind of role with the Yellow Jackets in 2025 based off his performance in camp.
OL Benjamin Galloway/RB Trelain Maddox- Galloway has been locked in a battle in the offseason and throughout camp in hopes of landing a starting role with the Yellow Jackets. Offensive line coach Geep Wade has made it clear they are going to put the best five players on the field come game time, and that competition has been paramount so far. Galloway has continued to mature and take advantage of his reps, showing that he is ready to make an impact. He’s caught the eye of Wade, who raved about how he has performed in camp.
"Dang right, he's had a great camp, very proud of him, very, very proud of Ben. He's a guy that it's just you know, everybody's different on the o-line, you know, some coaches say it takes two years. I don't believe in that, you know me, I knew when Harrison Moore walked in the building last year that he could play football, you know, it's you know, we try to find the guys that are wired right,” said Wade. “Ben's wired right, and I'll tell a bit of the truth, there were games last year I saw Ben during the season where the game looked big for him. Very proud of him and he's he's taking the Right step, but the way he's doing it. It's every,it's he's being physical, he's finishing it's every rep and it matters to him right now.”
With fall camp winding down, we will find out soon if that means a potential starting role for Galloway.
Next is Trelain Maddox, who has all the tools in the world to be a top running back in the country. He’s unfortunately dealt with his fair share of injuries that has hindered his progress, but he is ready for an even bigger role in 2025. He’s gotten bigger, faster, and stronger, and continued to work on his body so it can not only take punishment but also give it out. Maddox has put together a strong camp, and his running backs coach, Norval McKenzie, has taken notice.
"Man, Tre is doing really well. I thought he had a great spring. You know, anytime you're coming from an injury, it's always the mental piece. I think he's over that hurdle now, mentally and physically,” said McKenzie. “He's a specimen, right? I think he got, he received the iron jacket this summer, just in terms of what he's done in the weight room. He's big, he's strong, he's powerful. You know, and he's going to get a lot of experience this season, and we're excited about him, and we're excited about the growth that he's taken from the first day he's been here until now."
Georgia Tech is still in search of that RB2 position. Maybe after a strong camp, Maddox has solidified that position, but we will find out soon when the depth chart is announced.
Honorable Mention: True Freshman Defensive Linemen Andre Fuller, Christian Garrett, and Carrington Coombs
The true freshman have come in and haven’t wasted time with their reps and making impacts on the defensive line. Here is defensive end/OLB coach Kyle Pope on the young freshmen through camp and their performance.
"I'm seeing some freshmen who have come in that have good football IQs. They've been well coached. My guys that's coming in that want to work like the different freshmen, whether it is the Andre Fuller's, the Christian Garrett's, all these different guys, the Carrington Coombs, are guys who have come in and just busted their tails. And honestly, it's been a pleasant surprise of how good they are. And that just going through the process you understand what you're getting but as soon as you're able to work with them you're truly able to see the tools and things that they have you able to just work on those small my new details of it like man it's been great I'm truly excited about I think it was an amazing freshman class and those guys have high upside for sure."