Georgia Tech Postgame Quotes That Matter From Justice Haynes and Alberto Mendoza After Loss to Tennessee



Georgia Tech's Alberto Mendoza and Justice Haynes talked to the media on Saturday after the loss to Tennessee. Here are some key things both said after the loss. One of Mendoza's main points was his interception right before the half, which changed the game's momentum.

“Yeah, it's brutal, you know, we needed that score. So obviously I'm going to try to put the ball in the end zone, force the ball in there. And we needed it, and I didn't convert; I didn't come through for my team. And there's no excuse; I need to come through on that and make a better play, better decision. And we need to come away with that. That's a non-negotiable on that one,” said Mendoza.

Certainly a learning moment for Mendoza, who could have cut the lead to potentially seven before the break against Tennessee. Georgia Tech was moving the ball well and was in position to get points. The young Georgia Tech quarterback had a number of learning moments throughout the game, and he talked about what he took away most.

“Yeah, don't force the ball as much as much at the end of the game. I felt like I was trying to force the ball downfield a little bit, and obviously we were down by multiple scores so I needed to get the ball downfield, and I just felt like I could have been a little bit more efficient. I'm gonna pick to Jordan Allen get it two feet higher so it can float right over the back and we're we got a score right before the half, which would be crucial.Just little things that make a big difference… attacking those details and getting better will help me in my career.,” said Mendoza.

Justice Haynes harped on execution being a key catalyst for the Yellow Jackets to work on and get better at.

“We just got to execute better, you know?That's at the end of the day, that's what we got to do. We just got to execute better. Whatever, it's not the what it's the how. Coach Key talks about it all the time,” said Haynes.

Mendoza’s answer

Yeah, obviously there's a lot of transfers, me and Justice being two of them. When you get that many transfers, it takes a little bit of time to come together. And just going back, you see a lot of these teams play G5 or FCS teams, and they can get away with that. But you can't get away with that against two powerful opponents, so it's tough.

Overall, it was a tough loss, with more questions than answers. Georgia Tech will have to find answers and fast if they want to get where they want to go this upcoming season. The Yellow Jackets will face Mercer on Saturday at Noon.