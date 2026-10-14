Quotes That Matter From Georgia Tech WR Rahkeem Smith Ahead of Saturday's Game vs. Virginia Tech

One of the biggest bright spots this year for the Yellow Jackets has been Rahkeem Smith. Smith has brought electricity and passion to special teams and has given the Yellow Jackets a major boost in that area. He already has a kickoff return for a touchdown and is a threat to take it the distance whenever he touches it. He could have a big role on Saturday in the return game against Virginia Tech. He talked about his role, the matchup, and how he has had success on special teams.

On having an expanded role this season

Smith did not play last season after coming over from Bowling Green, but he has been a very steady returner for the Yellow Jackets this season.

“Last year, you know, I did red shirt and from that to this year, I kind of gave myself this mindset that, you know, you never know what happens. So whenever my name is called, my number's called, I'm going to make the most of it. And I feel like that's what I've been doing,” said Smith

His approach to kick returns and how he has had success

Not only did Smith return a kickoff for a touchdown against Colorado in the very first game, but he has been close several other times to breaking one loose.

“Well, one, my coach told me to be pretty smart with my return. So, if it's too deep, close to going outside like the end zone, then I'm not going to return it. But if I'm, let's say, like two or three yards inside, then I'm going to return it. With me trying to like set up the blocks, I feel like it's like an instinct. So, like if I see somebody running directly towards me, I'm going to attack them and give myself a two-way go,” said Smith

On Virginia Tech

“I feel like the environment is going to be very hostile, so we are getting ourselves very prepared for that. They have a really good defense. So, we've been looking at different schemes of that and we just feel like our plan is you just go out there and play hard,” said Smith.

Smith is also a team player and however he can help his teammates out whether it is blocking, catching, or making big plays, he is willing to do it. With points likely being a premium on Saturday vs Virginia Tech, Smith can be one of those X factors that can propel the Yellow Jackets to its second conference win of the season. It won't be easy especially with the struggles the Yellow Jackets have had against the Hokies, but Smith will be one that can make all the difference.