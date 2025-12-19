Making A Transfer Portal Wish List For Georgia Tech

With the holiday season here and Christmas less than a week away, it's time to put together a wish list of items for the Yellow Jackets in the transfer portal. These three key items could be key in them taking another step forward in 2026 and being the top team in the ACC conference. Let’s take a closer look.

1. Quarterback

Mar 17, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket quarterback coach Chris Weinke on the field during the Georgia Tech Spring Game. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Georgia Tech currently has a quarterback room composed of Graham Knowles, Grady Adamson, and Cole Bergeron. Combined, they have one game of playing experience at the collegiate level. However, Georgia Tech still needs to acquire a veteran quarterback after the departure of Aaron Philo. There are several enticing names that could fit the quarterback room for the Yellow Jackets, like Beau Pribula, Brendan Sorsby, Dylan Raiola, Sam Leavitt, Aidan Chiles, Drew Mestemaker, Josh Hoover, and more. It will be important for the Yellow Jackets to hit on this position in the transfer portal and take care of business at the quarterback spot if they want to have success in 2026.

2. Defensive Line

Sep 27, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons offensive lineman Melvin Siani (71) blocks Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Jordan van den Berg (99) during the fourth quarter at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

It goes without saying, but Georgia Tech will need to add some pieces from the portal to the defensive line, especially losing several key players on the interior and at the edge position. Some of those names include Jordan Van Den Berg, Akelo Stone, Matthew Alexander, Ronald Triplette, and Jason Moore. In the last few years, Georgia Tech hasn’t quite gotten the production it has wanted out of the defensive line. Their leading sack getter was Stone, who was an interior player, and he only recorded four sacks. The last person to record 10 sacks in a single season for the Yellow Jackets was Jeremiah Attochu back in 2013 when he recorded 12.5 sacks. Since then, it has been tough for the Yellow Jackets to record that kind of consistent production. Georgia Tech was also one of the worst run defenses in college football a season ago and ranked as the No.92 run defense, giving up an average of 169.7 yards per game.

3. Instant Impact Player

Oct 11, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Malachi Hosley (0) runs the ball against the Virginia Tech Hokies in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Georgia Tech had several players from last year come in and make an impact, from Cayman Spaulding, Malachi Hosley, Jy Gilmore, Malachi Carney, Eric Rivers, J.T. Bryne, Matthew Alexander, and Brayden Manley. Hosley had an immediate impact with his 634 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. They will need more players to come in and make a similar, if not a better, impact in 2026. An area to look at will be defensively. They need a couple of portal players to come in and be significant contributors. Think cornerback, defensive line, and perhaps even linebacker. Georgia Tech needs some game changers, and if they are able to find that in the portal, it could be a dangerous team again come next season.

