Georgia Tech Football: Geoff Collins Says He Still Sees Fight In The Players

Georgia Tech Football suffered a blowout loss on Saturday to Ole Miss 42-0 and there were not any positives to take away from this game if you were the Yellow Jackets.

Geoff Collins says that he sees a lot of fight in his team going forward Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

After the loss, there has been a lot of noise around the program and around the status of head coach Geoff Collins. In a situation like this, some teams have not responded well and would seemingly give up on their season and not have any fight left. When asked, Collins said at his Tuesday press conference that he has not seen that from his team.

"Absolutely. Absolutely I do. The way they talk and the way they lead out there today, the way they speak and after the tough losses. The development of the program and getting to that point where the guys are exerting their leadership and the ability to do that and the want to do that. That is what we have been building towards and Zamari Walton in the defensive unit meeting this morning, Zamari Walton started it off by talking to the defense and saying... I will leave it in there, but it was very poignant, powerful, positive, messaging to the guys and the guys went out there and practiced that way and did it. Now the challenge is to continue to do it through Saturday. I was proud of the way the guys did it today."

Georgia Tech's players are going to have another tough test in front of them this Saturday when they travel to Orlando to play UCF. The Knights are nearly a three-touchdown favorite in that game and the Yellow Jackets are going to have to play their best game of the season to have a chance.

Georgia Tech vs UCF is slated for a 4:00 p.m. kickoff and the game will be broadcast on ESPNU.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Everything from Geoff Collins's press conference before the UCF game

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said he threw the ball less because of the hot seat situation with Geoff Collins

Georgia Tech Football: Game time vs Pitt put on six-day hold

Georgia Tech opens as a near three-touchdown underdog vs UCF

How did former Georgia Tech stars do in week two of the NFL season?

Grades for offensive units vs Ole Miss

Grades for defensive units vs Ole Miss

Everything head coach Geoff Collins had to say after loss vs Ole Miss

Georgia Tech Football: The good, the bad, and the ugly from Ole Miss game

ACC Power Rankings: Week Four