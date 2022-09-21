ACC Football: Official Week Four Game Predictions

It might only be week four, but there is a massive game in the ACC this week that has division and conference title implications involved.

Wake Forest is hosting Clemson and the Demon Deacons will be trying to get their first win in the series since 2008. Whoever wins this game is going to be well positioned in the Atlantic Division going forward and establish themselves as the front runner in the entire conference.

The other big games this week in the ACC are Duke vs Kansas (weird, right?) and Notre Dame vs North Carolina. These games won't change the perception of either team really, but it would be great for both programs and the conference if they did win.

Note: I will have my preview and prediction for UCF vs Georgia Tech later in the week

So how will the ACC do in week four? Let's make some picks.

Thursday

Virginia Tech vs West Virginia (-1.5)

Virginia Tech is hoping for their third straight win on Saturday Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Old Big East rivals will collide in Blacksburg on Thursday night to kick off week four of the college football season. Virginia Tech is looking for their third straight win and West Virginia is looking for their second of the season.

This game is very important for Neal Brown at West Virginia. He is on the hot seat and it will only get louder if he loses. I like Virginia Tech at home in a close game this week and for the Hokies to get to 3-1.

Final Score: Virginia Tech 23, West Virginia 17

Friday

Virginia at Syracuse (-9)

Virginia got a win last week against Old Dominion, but they were not very impressive in doing so. Syracuse on the other hand got to 3-0 and got a good win against a solid Purdue team. This will be a matchup of former Virginia and current Syracuse offensive coordinator Robert Anae. Anae has done a good job resurrecting this Syracuse offense and will challenge the Virginia defense.

I like the Orange to win the game at home. After performing well last week, it is a letdown spot, but this offense will be too much for the Cavaliers.

Final Score: Syracuse 31, Virginia 24

Saturday

Pitt vs Rhode Island

The Panthers are a really banged-up squad right now, but that is not going to matter when they take on Rhode Island on Saturday. Pitt will be looking to get out of this game injury free before they enter ACC play next Saturday vs Georgia Tech.

Final Score: Pitt 52, Rhode Island 0

No. 5 Clemson (-7) at No. 21 Wake Forest

Clemson will look to continue their winning streak against Wake Forest Josh Morgan-USA TODAY Sports

This is going to be a case of one of the best offenses in the conference going against the best defense in the conference. Clemson is still struggling on offense right now, but the Demon Deacons are not very good on the defensive end anyway.

Wake Forest might have been caught looking ahead to this game and nearly lost to Liberty last week. This is going to be a huge chance for quarterback Sam Hartman to lead the Wake Forest offense against one of the best defenses in college football and Wake got pushed around in this game last year. The line of scrimmage is again going to be the difference in this one and Clemson wins a close one on the road.

Final Score: Clemson 28, Wake Forest 20

Duke at Kansas (-7.5)

This is going to be a fascinating game of two teams trying to keep their early season momentum alive and stay undefeated. Duke is 3-0, but this is by far going to be the biggest test of their season so far. Kansas is also 3-0 and rolling on offense right now. Head coach Lance Leipold has this team playing with a ton of confidence right now and Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels has been one of the best in the country.

Duke has been much improved over last year, but their schedule has not been very tough so far. Kansas on the other hand has wins over West Virginia and Houston. I think Kansas wins this game big behind another great performance from Daniels and this Jayhawks offense.

Final Score: Kansas 45, Duke 24

South Florida at Louisville (-14.5)

Louisville suffered a tough defeat against Florida State at home last week and there has been plenty enough talk of Scott Satterfield being on the hot seat. Louisville has to win this game and while South Florida is not very good, they almost beat Florida last week. I think Louisville wins comfortably, but this could be a spot where they could be unmotivated.

Final Score: Louisville 38, South Florida 14

Miami (-27) vs Middle Tennessee State

Miami is coming off of a physical game against Texas A&M and will have a chance to rebound from their loss with an easy game against MTSU. The Miami passing attack is going to look to improve in this game and I think the Hurricanes come out motivated to put the last game behind them and get some momentum before ACC play starts.

Final Score: Miami 48, MTSU 7

North Carolina (-1.5) vs Notre Dame

Drake Maye has been one of the best quarterbacks in the country this season Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

This is going to be an interesting matchup of a terrible defense that can't stop anything (North Carolina) vs an offense that can't score on anyone (Notre Dame). North Carolina has had an off week to prepare for this game, while Notre Dame was struggling to beat Cal last week.

It is going to be clear that North Carolina has the much better quarterback in this game. Drake Maye has been fantastic this season, but this is going to be a tough Notre Dame defense he has to face. With the game at home in Chapel Hill and the decisive advantage at quarterback, North Carolina finds a way to win this one.

Final Score: North Carolina 27, Notre Dame 24

NC State (-39) vs UConn

This is going to be the last game for the Wolfpack before they start their ACC schedule next week vs Clemson in a massive game. The key thing for NC State is to get out of this game injury free and play well before that game next week. UConn is one of the worst teams in the country and NC State will blow right past them.

Final Score: NC State 55, UConn 6

Boston College at Florida State (-17.5)

Florida State could be without quarterback Jordan Travis this week as well as top pass rusher Jared Verse, but it is not going to matter. Boston College has problems on its offensive line and is one of the worst teams in the conference. Florida State will win this game comfortably before their big three-game stretch that features Wake Forest, NC State, and Clemson.

Final Score: Florida State 35, Boston College 14

