Georgia Tech Football Opens as Near Three-Touchdown Underdog vs UCF

Georgia Tech is coming off of a 42-0 loss to Ole Miss on Saturday and will be heading on the road for the first time this season on Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets are making the trip to the Bouncehouse in Orlando to take on UCF at 4:00 on Saturday afternoon and will be 20-point underdogs according to the SI Sportsbook. Against their three power five opponents so far this season, Georgia Tech has been a significant underdog and it is likely to be that way for the rest of the season.

Georgia Tech will be looking to get going on Saturday vs UCF in Orlando Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

It was a tough performance to watch on Saturday vs Ole Miss and it will be a test for every player on the roster to get up for the game this Saturday in what is likely to be a rowdy environment at UCF.

Georgia Tech last played the Knights in 2020 at Bobby Dodd Stadium and it was a long afternoon for the Yellow Jackets. UCF won 49-20 and their offense had a field day against the Georgia Tech defense.

UCF is coming off a strong performance against FAU on Saturday night, a game in which they won 40-14. The Knights are 2-1 on the season, with their only loss being to Louisville in week two at home.

