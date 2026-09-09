Three Important Things From Jordan Walker and Jordan Allen's Wednesday Media Availability

Georgia Tech offensive and defensive stars talked to the media on Saturday. Jordan Walker is a permanent team captain and a top player on the defensive line. Allen is an explosive playmaker on the offensive side of the ball. Here are some of the most interesting things they had to say to the media.

Walker talked about how he treats each play and his mindset along with how he encourages his teammates being a team captain.

“Just treat every play like a life of its own, know having that next play mentality Just showing up ready to work every single day being there for my guys. That's why I take pride on I'm always fall back on that and as long as I keep doing that sky's the limit,” said Walker.

Georgia Tech will go against a stout offensive line that will be coming to town on Saturday that finished with over 600+ total yards against Furman. It will be a challenge and definitely a task to be able to make plays against them. However, Walker is approaching it as another opportunity.

“Yeah, like you said, they're big athletic. They really can change the direction really well. I think the smallest guy on the line is what, 350? A lot of big guys. So another opportunity to go out there and sell our standard. We're not gonna shy away from anything. We're gonna go out there with the right mindset and play ball for four quarters.

One of the big takeaways from the interview with Jordan Allen was his connection with quarterback Alberto Mendoza. We saw both hit on a number of big plays on Thursday night and it feels like this connection is getting stronger, and both are developing more trust with each other.

“We have a strong connection just from the work that we put in during the offseason. He’s been hammering it real hard on us—just building that connection. He trusts us, we trust him, and we’re all in the same place where we can make plays on the field.”

“It’s great to have a quarterback who can extend the pocket and keep plays alive—to create more explosive plays for us. It’s not always going to be there on the first read, but having a quarterback who can get out of the pocket and move is great for us.”

Allen also has his mindset on the next opponent and avenging the Week 1 loss vs Colorado. All eyes point to Tennessee and putting a good foot forward. It won’t be easy, easy but the trust in the coaches and the gameplan oozes confidence through the team and Allen to get it done on Saturday.

“We have a great team in Tennessee coming in this week. It'll be a great challenge for us to respond. And we're excited. The coaches have put a great game plan forward, and we've been hitting it hard and ready to go,” said Allen.