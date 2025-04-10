Three Players Defensive Players to Watch In Georgia Tech’s Spring Game On Saturday
Georgia Tech took some steps forward last year on the defensive side of the ball, having a top 30 rush defense in the country. They lost some pieces on the defensive line and secondary, but brought back the majority of their linebacking core, except Trenilyas Tatum. The Yellow Jackets will also have a new defensive coordinator at the helm after Tyler Santucci left for the NFL. Blake Gideon comes over from Texas and will command the defense this season for the Yellow Jackets. Let's take a look at some defensive players to watch in the spring game on Saturday.
DB Tae Harris- There is a lot of hype around this freshman and for good reason. Harris was one of the biggest flips and gets for the Yellow Jackets back in December, flipping him from Clemson. According to 247Sports, Harris was a four-star prospect and a top 60 recruit in the country. He also has every high school accolade you can think of, including a finalist for the inaugural Mr. Georgia, which is awarded to the best player in the state; he was also an all-classification player and all-state.
Getting him to stay home was massive for the Yellow Jackets, and he has a chance to play early. Harris caught some eyes early on in spring practice and continues to make a name for himself.
He has all the tools to be great at the collegiate level with his elite playmaking ability, hard-hitting, and how he approaches the game. Saturday will be the first glance at Harris in live action in a Yellow Jacket uniform. Can the true freshman threaten for playing time and potentially start early in the season?
LB Tah’j Butler- The Yellow Jackets still have EJ. Lightsey and Kyle Efford, but Butler could be a key piece for the Yellow Jackets this season. When you look at Georgia Tech, you feel pretty good about the linebacker position, but it can also be a position where you can have more bodies and players who can make an impact.
Butler certainly has that ability. In limited action as a freshman, and finished with 25 tackles. He had one of his best games of the season against VMI, finishing with five tackles. He also got praise from Coach Key last week on his play in the second spring scrimmage last Saturday.
“I thought Tah'j showed up today doing a lot of really good things,” said Brent Key.
The Yellow Jackets run a 4-2-5 and usually only have two linebackers on the field, but Butler could become a player who makes it impossible to come off the field. Saturday will be a good test of what Butler has added to his game and how versatile he will be.
EDGE Brayden Manley- A former star at Mercer with a great pedigree, winning Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year and being named second-team All-American as a sophomore. Manley finished his sophomore season with 38 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, and 9.5 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, and a forced fumble.
He’s another player who has been impressive in spring practice and turning some heads. When you watch him at Mercer, he has a great first step and a bend that allows him to get past opposing offensive linemen. He was flat-out dominant, and Georgia Tech will need him to be a force if they want to make some noise and be a contender in the ACC. Saturday will provide an early glance to see where he is and if he can be the edge rusher the Yellow Jackets need.
