Georgia Tech faces a tough task in Athens on Saturday and will need a lot to go their way to come out with a win. It starts off with slowing down a couple of players. Let’s take a closer look at who they must game plan for and stop in Athens.

1. RB Nate Frazier

Frazier has been a touchdown machine this season for Georgia. Despite dealing with some early-season injuries, he has been able to keep his head down and return to play at a high level. Frazier is the second-leading rusher with 570 rushing yards and 5.7 yards per carry among running backs. However, he leads the team with 11 rushing touchdowns.

Frazier has five rushing touchdowns in the past two outings for the Bulldogs. He also has two three-touchdown games so far this season for Georgia. One thing Georgia wants to do is run the ball at a high level. On Saturday, Frazier will be a player the Yellow Jackets must slow down to have any chance of coming out with a victory.

2. WR Talyn Taylor

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Taylor is beginning to come into his own for the Georgia Bulldogs and is making unreal catches when the ball is in his vicinity. He is starting to blossom into one of the top wide receivers in the SEC. He has 30 catches, 537 yards, and six touchdowns this season. He can be double-covered or even triple-covered, and he is finding a way to come down with the football. His major breakout game came against Ole Miss, where he went off for four catches, 140 yards, and three touchdowns. He started off the season also on a high note, recording a touchdown in each of the first three games of the year. Taylor is certainly a mismatch and one the Yellow Jackets will have to game plan for to have a shot at winning.

3. LB Chris Cole

One of the best linebackers in the country and should be up for a Butkus Award. Chris Cole is a different breed. He is having a stellar season and leads the Bulldogs with 71 tackles. Cole has also posted 5.5 sacks, 3 passes defensed, 3 fumble recoveries, and 2 fumbles returned for touchdowns. The thing that stands out most is his physicality and the speed with which he plays the game.

He had some of his best showings in back-to-back weeks against Florida and Ole Miss. Against Florida, he finished with nine tackles, a sack, and a fumble recovery. Against Ole Miss, Cole finished with nine tackles and 1.5 sacks. He is the tone setter for the Bulldogs' defense. In a game where physicality and toughness are important, Cole will be one of the ones who brings it each and every snap.

"It’s a rivalry game, rivalry week, and no different than other times. Every time this game’s ever taken place, no different than the last four years. It’s going to be about physicality, toughness, discipline, all the things that we build our program on, and this is where it comes to fruition,” said Key.