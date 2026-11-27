On Saturday, Georgia Tech is going to try to do something that they have not done since 2016, and that is beat the Georgia Bulldogs.

Since Kirby Smart took over in Athens, the Bulldogs have dominated this rivalry, going 8-1 against the Yellow Jackets since he took over as the head coach, but Brent Key has made a win harder to come by.

While Key is 0-4 overall against the Bulldogs (he was an interim coach in 2022 in the game), each one of the games has been competitive, even the 37-14 matchup in 2022. Georgia Tech only trailed 13-7 with six minutes left in the third quarter, but the eventual national champions pulled away and won by 23. Since that game, Georgia Tech has lost by the last three games by a combined 17 points, including an eight overtime game the last time the two teams played in Athens.

But this Saturday might be a different story. The Bulldogs are No. 1 in the country heading into this game, while the Yellow Jackets are a 3-8 team that is a heavy underdog.

In fact, our confidence meter heading into this game stands at just 1%.

The 1%

If Georgia Tech is able to pull this upset, it would be one of the biggest upsets in college football history. That is not hyperbole.

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Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

You can never say that a college football game is 100% locked in, though this one certainly feels like it, but this is a crazy sport, and there have been crazy results littered throughout its history. Perhaps Georgia Tech can catch Georgia overlooking this game and looking ahead to next week's SEC Championship. It seems unlikely given the way that Kirby Smart runs his program, but Georgia was a three-score favorite heading into their game against Auburn, and they ended up losing that matchup. I think Auburn is a better team than Georgia Tech, but it does show that UGA is not invincible, though they have played like it ever since.

All it could take is a fast start and some turnovers to get some belief on the Georgia Tech sideline and as I alluded to earlier, Key has made each of the four games he has coached against Georgia interesting, with the last three being decided by one score.

The 99%

Georgia is the far superior team in this game. They have NFL talent at just about every position and have been dominating opponents this season. Georgia Tech is 3-8, with six of the eight losses coming by double-digits. Not only have the Bulldogs dominated this rivalry since Kirby Smart took over, they have historically always had an edge on the Yellow Jackets.

There is not an edge that UGA does not have in this game. Georgia Tech has one of the worst defenses in the country, while Georgia has been rolling on offense, both through the air and on the ground. The Bulldogs have perhaps the nation's best defense, while Georgia Tech has had quarterback problems and the worst offensive line in the Power Four. The skill positions have been better than expected, but everything around them has been so poor that it does not regularly make a difference.

Where I land

Anything can happen in college football, but nothing that we have seen from Georgia Tech this season suggests that they are going to keep this close at all. Georgia is always motivated to beat their rivals under Smart (look at his record vs Florida, Georgia Tech, Auburn, and Tennessee) and it seems like Georgia Tech is ready for this season to end and for the rebuilding process to start for the 2027 season.