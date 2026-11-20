Georgia Tech will have their work cut out for them trying to stop some of these standout Wake Forest players on Saturday. Let's take a look at who they must slow down to come out with a win.

1. QB Gio Lopez

Lopez is having a stellar season for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and has been one of the best finds out of the portal. Jake Dickert and Wake Forest have been able to turn around his career and make him into a competent quarterback. This season, he has thrown for 2,377 yards and 19 touchdowns on a 66% completion rate. Lopez is also the second-highest-graded player on Wake Forest, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF).

He has a 92.3 offensive grade and a 90.2 passing grade. He’s been a big part of the success of Wake Forest in 2026 and their breakout as a program. The Yellow Jackets will have to find a way to contain him and not let him go off in this game. One thing to watch is how quickly he gets rid of the football and finds the open man. In a motion-based offense, Lopez doesn’t hold the ball long and always finds the man he needs to get it to.

“Offensively, Gio is a tremendous college quarterback, really is. 19 touchdowns, one interception? I mean, that's remarkable now. People think, oh, he's a runner. No, he can run. He is a quarterback. You can tell the guys around him play to his level. He elevates people around him with his personality, whether it be his gamesmanship, how he interacts with his teammates. You can tell that by the way he plays and the way they play around him. They can beat you really running the ball, throwing the ball. The RPOs, there's a full gamut of things they do formationally, motion-wise, spread the field horizontally,” said Key.

2. WR Carlos Hernandez

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You may call me crazy, but I think Hernandez is one of the best wide receivers in college football and could rival Miami's Malachi Toney and Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith, who are staples in the sport. Hernandez has been highly productive and is producing at an insane level. He already has the first 1,000-yard receiving season for Wake Forest since 2022, when A.T. Perry did it. For the year, Hernandez has 67 catches, 1,039 yards, and eight touchdowns. He also has the longest catch this season for Wake Forest, which was a 78-yard touchdown reception.

Hernandez also grades well on PFF with an 88.0 offensive grade and an even better receiving grade of 88.9; both would be career-highs. With the Yellow Jackets banged up, they will have to slow down Hernandez if they want any chance of pulling off a win on Saturday.

3. LB Vincent Firenze

Wake Forest has one of the best run defenses in the country and is led by Fireze. He is the leading tackler for the Demon Deacons with 57. He also has four passes defensed, two forced fumbles, and a sack. He is one of the best run defenders in the country and has posted a 90.8 run defense grade, per PFF. Firenze also has an 85.7 defensive grade, which ranks second on the team.

Don’t sleep on his pass rush ability either. Fireze has produced eight total pressures, four QB hurries, and three QB hits. The junior linebacker from Dayton is following up a career year with the Flyers with an even better one with Wake Forest. One thing Georgia Tech wants to do is run the ball, and they will have to make sure they have an answer for Firenze

“Defensively, they're very good against the run. They load the box up. They have their little unconventional what they do up front, but their stunts, their movements, the guys play hard. The real game changer for them is special teams. I mean, from punt returner to kick returner to the punter. Just all across the board, you know, really, really solid in teams, which helps with field position. It helps with all those things. So, solid football team. You know, got some dynamic. A couple guys on offense that can go. But, again, you know, the quarterback is the thing that really makes it and ties it all together and makes it go,” said Key.