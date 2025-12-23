Three Players To Watch On BYU In The Pop-Tarts Bowl

Georgia Tech is playing against one of the best teams in the nation on Saturday. To come out with a win, they will have to play at a high level and slow down several key players. Let’s take a look at who they will need to stop this weekend.

1. QB Bear Bachmeier

Dec 6, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; BYU Cougars quarterback Bear Bachmeier (47) looks to pass against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

It is tough to be a starter as a true freshman and be thrown into the fire, especially at one of the most important positions in football, which is quarterback. This happened to Bear Bachmeier, and he exceeded expectations. Bachmeier threw for 2,708 passing yards and 14 touchdowns on a 64.2% completion rate. He performed really well in big games when the Cougars had to have wins. Games against Utah, TCU, and Iowa State. Bachmeier had his best game against Iowa State, where he threw for a career-high 307 passing yards and two touchdowns. After the departure of Jake Retzlaff, there were a lot of question marks at the quartebrack position. Now, the Cougars have a quarterback to build around for the future and one that can deliver them to new heights and potentially into the College Football Playoff. He will be on the Yellow Jackets must account for on Saturday.

2. RB LJ Martin

Dec 6, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; BYU Cougars running back LJ Martin (4) runs with the ball during the game between the Red Raiders and the Cougars at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

LJ Martin was the best running back in the Big 12 this season. He led the league with 1,305 rushing yards and also finished with 12 rushing touchdowns (second in the Big 12). He averaged 5.5 yards per carry. Martin has his best game on the road against Cincinnati where he posted a season-high 222 rushing yards and two touchdowns. The junior running back also finished with 36 catches for 255 yards in the passing game. Martin posted the second highest Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade on offense this season with a 84.0 grade on 699 total snaps. He finished with an impressive 86.0 run grade for the Cougars and was a part of a well-balanced attack on offense. During his junior season, Martin has six game with 100 yards rushing. The dynamic back will be one to watch for and pay attention for the Yellow Jackets.

3. CB Therrian Alexander III

Iowa State Cyclones' wide receiver Brett Eskildsen (9) attempts to catch a pass as BYU Cougars cornerback Therrian Alexander III (1) knocks out the ball during the fourth quarter at Jack Trice Stadium on Oct. 25, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A former Southwest DeKalb High School player in the state of Georgia, who made his name in the peach state. Alexander III has emerged as an elite cornerback in college football. In his sophomore season with the BYU Cougars, Alexander finished with 32 tackles, five passes defensed, a sack, and an interception. His five passes defensed were a career high. He had his best game against East Carolina, posting five tackles and a pass defensed. He is an exceptional tackler in space, as evidenced by his 85.6 tackling grade according to PFF. Alexander III has also continued to improve in coverage and is starting to become a lockdown corner. He finished with a 70.8 coverage grade and improved in that area as the season went on. The Yellow Jackets will have to make sure they are careful throwing it his way.

More Georgia Tech Football News:

•When Can Georgia Tech Expect To Win The ACC Under Brent Key?

•Georgia Tech Will Face A Lot of New Quarterbacks in 2026

•Georgia Tech Remains An Underdog vs BYU as Game Week Officially Arrives

•Making A Transfer Portal Wish List For Georgia Tech