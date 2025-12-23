Three Players To Watch On Georgia Tech In The Pop-Tarts Bowl

Georgia Tech is preparing for the Pop-Tarts Bowl against a worthy opponent in the BYU Cougars. Let’s take a look at some key players to watch in the game on Saturday afternoon.

1. QB Haynes King

Nov 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) reacts after throwing an interception for a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Haynes King is probably one of the best players to step foot in Atlanta and play for Georgia Tech. It is his final game with the Yellow Jackets as he looks to finish his career strong and the right way. This season, he was elitein rushing and passing the football. King threw for 2,697 yards and 12 touchdowns on a 71.7% completion rate. He also rushed for 922 yards and 15 touchdowns (led the team). Whatever Georgia Tech needed this season, King provided and came throug,h leading them to an 8-0 start. He finished 10th in Heisman voting, but won ACC Offensive Player of the Year and ACC Player of the Year. It was one of the best seasons you will see in Georgia Tech history, and King had the Yellow Jackets just one game away from the ACC championship game. He will get one final game to cement his Georgia Tech legacy and go out on top in hopes of leading the Yellow Jackets to its first 10 win season since 2014.

2. WR Isiah Canion

Sep 27, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Isiah Canion (4) runs the ball against Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Nick Andersen (45) and defensive back Braylon Johnson (23) during the fourth quarter at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

There will be eyes on Isiah Canion throughout the game, especially with the caliber of talent he has. He was the second-leading receiver for the Yellow Jackets in 2025, finishing with 480 receiving yards. He led the team with four receiving touchdowns. Canion had his best game against Pittsburgh, finishing with four catches, 67 yards, and two touchdowns (career-high). He will be a big part of the future of the Yellow Jackets, and a player Georgia Tech has to retain and not let go into the portal. He will be a heavily coveted player with what he can bring to the table including his high catch radius, physicality, and elite ball skills. Canion will get one final game to cross 500 yards receiving and put on a show in front of a national audience.

3. LB Cayman Spaulding

Georgia Tech LB Cayman Spaulding | Photo Via Najeh Wilkins (SI)

Cayman Spaulding was exceptional towards the latter part of the season and really showcased that he can be a great linebacker for the Yellow Jackets. In a game with everything on the line against Pittsburgh, he had his best game, finishing with six tackles (five solo), two sacks, and a forced fumble. His ability to play in the box and towards the line of scrimmage while blitzing the quarterback was on full display. In his last three games, he registered six tackles a game. Georgia Tech has been looking for a linebacker of his stature. One that is physical, athletic, can play sideline to sideline, and blitz like an edge rusher. He finished the regular season with 38 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a pass defensed. Spaulding can show once again on the national stage in one of the biggest bowl games how elite of a player he is for Georgia Tech. He will be one to watch not only on Saturday but moving forward

