Three Players to Watch On Georgia Tech vs Stanford On Saturday

With Saturday nearly here and game day on the horizon, the Yellow Jackets will have several players you need to watch this weekend who will have major roles. Let’s take a deeper look at who that will be to watch vs. Stanford.

Braylon Outlaw

Georgia Tech LB Braylon Outlaw | Photo Via Najeh Wilkins- Ga Tech On SI

This true freshman has continued to pop on film and make plays when his number has been called. His seven tackles this season don’t tell the whole story. His gap fit, downhill run-and-tackle ability, and athleticism could be a real asset to the Yellow Jackets moving forward. Outlaw is already putting up solid starter numbers, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF), with a 72.4 defensive grade this season. He is also solid in coverage, posting a 71.6 coverage grade so far. Most of those stats are against Mercer, but putting up that kind of performance in your first reps in college says a lot. He will only get better and continue to emerge. With the linebacking corps banged up and Kyle Efford listed as questionable on the injury report, per the ACC, it could open opportunities for Outlaw to be on the field and potentially raise his stock.

2. Dalen Penson

Sep 19, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Dalen Penson (7) runs after a catch against the Mercer Bears in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penson could be on the verge of becoming a true breakout for the Yellow Jackets and getting his first career touchdown reception in his collegiate career. He has been on the verge, and with his explosive ability in the open field, Stanford could be the perfect opportunity. Penson had two 20-yard catches last week vs. Mercer, and you have to believe he will be a more featured part of the offense moving forward. One reason is his connection with Alberto Mendoza, which has continued to flourish with each game. It feels like whenever they need a play or a spark, Mendoza finds Penson. With Stanford's porous pass defense (ranked No.132), he'll have plenty of opportunities to get that first touchdown.

“Me and Alberto’s connection definitely has grown since I moved over in the winter. You know, we always talking to each other, sending each other texts, you know, trying to figure out different ways on how we can be the most productive as far as us two go and as far as the offense goes as well. You know, we're always trying to figure out ways after practice to try to clean up some things that maybe we didn't like in practice or some things in the game that we didn't like. Alberto is always texting me things and giving me tips.

Obviously, with me not having as much receiver experience and him being on a national championship team, he knows what it takes to be a championship team. And so, Albert's definitely doing a great job at helping me out as far as helping the rest of the offense out,” said Penson.

Taje McCoy

The Yellow Jacket may finally have the game wrecker they have been desperately trying to get in the Brent Key era. Yes they have had good defensive linemen like Jordan Van Den Berg, Akelo Stone, and Romello Height; however, not like this, and one who can consistently create pressure and negative plays. McCoy had one of his best games as a Yellow Jackets last week vs. Mercer and was named Player of the Week for it. Saturday will be another chance for him to show it again vs. Stanford and an offensive line prone to giving up sacks. Watch to see what No.41 does on Saturday.

“Taje McCoy, what a pleasant surprise he's been for us as far as productive. The way he plays, the buy-in he has to the football team. It's crazy when you go out and win a game, how different it is at practice. He's one of those guys that's contagious, the way he plays, and people see it. They see the positive and the smile he has on his face all the time and how he goes about his business. Guys like that are really starting to rub off and affect others. It's crazy.

You see that separation: the guys doing things right and the ones that are just going through the motions. Well, now there becomes a gap. Now they don't have a choice. They either close the gap or get left behind. But, you know, two TFLs, a sack, the forced fumble. I thought he played really well in the first three games. He's played very solid for the first three football games. He's been one of the bright spots that I can point out on that side,” said Key.