Three Players Who Have Been Pleasant Surprises For Georgia Tech This Season

Georgia Tech hasn't had a great start to the season, but three players have been a pleasant surprise this season and major contributors.

1. RB Trelain Maddox

Sep 26, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Trelain Maddox (1) scores during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maddox has dealt with injuries throughout his football career that have deterred him from reaching his full potential. However, that hasn’t stopped him from working hard, coming in every day, and doing the work to be his best self. It has paid off in a major way. One of them was Maddox being named a permanent team captain this summer.

One of only four players named for that role. It’s also showing up on the football field, with Maddox being used as a weapon in both pass protection, running the football, and catching out of the backfield. Maddox had a career game against Stanford the last time out. He recorded his first career multi-touchdown game, finishing with six carries for 40 yards and a touchdown.

Maddox also recorded four catches for 48 yards and a touchdown. He was a weapon, used heavily in the first half against Stanford, and contributed to the team's success. Thus far, he has been a pleasant surprise.

" I mean, obviously he's the first guy named a permanent captain this summer. And I think people are seeing him why now, right? You know, whether it's blocking, whether it's catching, whether it's running the ball, whether it's pass blocking, whether it's special teams, you know, playing on all special teams. I mean, just the tremendous, tremendous value to this football team. He's a dude. He is. I mean, a guy that works at it. I mean, it ain't easy. I mean, think about the guys that play one position out there, right?

Or you hear coaches say, well, he's got to learn the playbook, got to learn what to do to get him out there at one singular position. This guy's playing really basically running back, fullback, tight end, wide receiver, and all four special teams, right, who also has been through as much adversity in his football career as anybody on our football team. So just so, so proud of Tre. Such a huge role in us as a football team.

2. WR Dalen Penson

Sep 19, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Dalen Penson (7) runs after a catch against the Mercer Bears in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nobody knew how good Penson would be after transitioning from cornerback to wide receiver. There were major questions about the wide receiver room heading into the season. However, many of those concerns have been addressed, and Penson has been one of the main reasons why.

He’s been a go-to player on offense and one you can depend on to create explosive plays. Penson leads the team in receiving yards (241) and has the longest catch this season for the Yellow Jackets (42 yards). Penson is still seeking his first career touchdown, but has recorded 50 receiving yards in every game played this season for the Yellow Jackets. He has also finished with at least 3+ catches in every game.

The Yellow Jackets' main focus is targeting Penson more and getting the ball in his hands. He is dangerous in the open field and can take it the distance whenever he touches it. Averaging 15.1 yards per catch is indicative of that. Penson is one of the main reasons the offense has been effective in the pass game and successful against defenses this season. Now, he just has to get the ball more.

3. DT Tawfiq Thomas

Sep 19, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Tawfiq Thomas (95) celebrates after a victory over the Mercer Bears at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colorado transfer has played at an All-ACC level this season for the Yellow Jackets and is one of the best defenders on the team. Thomas has 25 tackles (team high), two sacks, one pass defensed, and one forced fumble. Thomas has recorded at least five tackles in every game this season for the Yellow Jackets and has been very effective in run defense. He is the best on the team, producing a 91.3 run defense grade this season, per Pro Football Focus (PFF). Thomas also has an elite 85.9 overall defensive grade this season.

Despite a lot of defensive struggles, Thomas has been one of the bright spots, producing at a high level by defending the run and creating pressure against the opposing team's offense. With so many transfers coming in, we didn’t know who would be good and play at a high level. Thomas has left no doubt and has been one of the best players this season in a tough season for the Yellow Jackets. He was a major get for the football program and is paying dividends.