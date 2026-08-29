Three Georgia Tech Position Battles Still Unsettled Heading Into Week One

The Yellow Jackets' season kicks off in just six days, and while some things have been settled, there are still some positions they must take a look at. The Yellow Jackets' season kicks off in just six days, and while some things have been settled, there are still some positions they must take a look at. Time to take a look at some key depth battles that still need solving.

1. Offensive line

At this point, I feel like we know who the starting five should be for the Yellow Jackets when they go out on Thursday night. Now, the biggest question is how the depth will align for Georgia Tech. Who will be the backup left tackle? Is it Jordan Floyd, who had a great fall camp, or do they look at Favour Edwin? Also, the left guard spot.

Who will occupy that position behind Kevin Peay Jr.? Will it be one of the freshmen, Courtney or Courtlin Heard? Or Andrew Rosinski? I think the final question is who will be the backup right tackle for the Yellow Jackets. While Georgia Tech has rotated guys and been finding players for positions, it will be interesting to see who will be put in if an injury happens or a player on the offensive line is struggling

“We’ve been working all those guys, finding the right spots for people, the right backup spots for people and finding those guys we’re going to play with. I’ve been really, really happy with the offensive line. You’re seeing those accumulated double teams, body blows and just the work with each other really starting to add up now. The production of the offense is obviously going along with it,” said head coach Brent Key.

2. Backup Quarterback

There hasn’t been a definitive quarterback named for the backup quarterback position by the coaching staff. Grady Adamson had a productive spring and spring game and looked like the frontrunner for the position. It seems like the competition is stil alive and well with Adamson and Graham Knowles. Knowles has been in the system for quite some time and has played under Coach Weinke.

I think this is another position to watch to see who will emerge and, if anything happens to the quarterback, who will be called up. My assessment is Adamson, given what he has shown, but the coaching staff has been noncommittal.

“I think what is really different for us is for them to be able to operate at a high level, you've got to be able to absorb the information, right? And then you have to be a functional thinker. So as you're learning a new language, right, we don't speak it fluently after day two, or after day three or after week two, right. So they've become more comfortable speaking that language. Last week I really saw the biggest jump in them being able to call the play in the huddle, get out, operate okay, and all the little nuances that come with it.

They've been on an upward trajectory, especially within the last week. Going back to what you said, I've been there, right? Try to learn a new offense, man, and you're just struggling. Physically, you're slower, right? You can't operate as fast as you want to. I'm seeing the light come on. I'm very proud of those two,” said quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke

3. WR Rotation

One of the biggest questions about Georgia Tech all offseason has been the wide receivers and how the unit will look in 2026, with only one player returning who got playing time a season ago: Jordan Allen. We know the other two wide receivers alongside him will be Isaiah Fuhrmann and Dalen Penson. However, a big question remains: who will be in the rotation for the Yellow Jackets? Debron Gatling had a productive spring and looks like he has carved out a role for this team. Beyond Gatling, a lot remains unknown.

Will it be veteran Rahkeem Smith who gets more playing time? Or will the Yellow Jackets turn to true freshmen: Darnell Collins, Kentrell Davis, or Coi-Jean Noel? It is still unclear who will come in and play.