Three-Star Cornerback RJ Johnson has Georgia Tech Among his Final 10 Schools

One of Georgia Tech's top targets on the defensive side of the ball has the Yellow Jackets in his top ten

The summer is where a good portion of the 2023 recruiting class may decide to commit to the school that they want to play at in the future. There will be a lot of camps and more offers going out to new prospects who impress.

One guy that has been impressive for some time now is 2023 three-star cornerback RJ Johnson. Johnson has terrific size, length, and athleticism and would be a great addition to the 2023 recruiting class for Georgia Tech. Recently, the Georgia product dropped his top ten schools and had the Yellow Jackets among the final ten.

There are other ACC schools in his top ten, as well as SEC schools. Kentucky, Florida, Arkansas, South Carolina, LSU, Boston College, Wake Forest, and Louisville are all after Johnson.

It has been a slow start to the 2023 recruiting class for Georgia Tech, but they are hoping that this summer, they can get some momentum heading into the fall. The only official visit that Johnson has set up right now is to Arkansas this June, but you can bet that the Georgia Tech staff is working hard to get the talented defensive back in Atlanta next month.

