Skip to main content

Three-Star Cornerback RJ Johnson has Georgia Tech Among his Final 10 Schools

One of Georgia Tech's top targets on the defensive side of the ball has the Yellow Jackets in his top ten

The summer is where a good portion of the 2023 recruiting class may decide to commit to the school that they want to play at in the future. There will be a lot of camps and more offers going out to new prospects who impress. 

One guy that has been impressive for some time now is 2023 three-star cornerback RJ Johnson. Johnson has terrific size, length, and athleticism and would be a great addition to the 2023 recruiting class for Georgia Tech. Recently, the Georgia product dropped his top ten schools and had the Yellow Jackets among the final ten. 

There are other ACC schools in his top ten, as well as SEC schools. Kentucky, Florida, Arkansas, South Carolina, LSU, Boston College, Wake Forest, and Louisville are all after Johnson. 

It has been a slow start to the 2023 recruiting class for Georgia Tech, but they are hoping that this summer, they can get some momentum heading into the fall. The only official visit that Johnson has set up right now is to Arkansas this June, but you can bet that the Georgia Tech staff is working hard to get the talented defensive back in Atlanta next month. 

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

2023 in-state linebacker Ashton Heflin sets official visit date to Georgia Tech

2024 four-star quarterback will visit Georgia Tech in June

Top 2023 wide receiver target Hilton Alexander has Georgia Tech in his final six schools

2023 running back Trey Cornist sets June visit date to Georgia Tech

RJ Johnson
Football

Three-Star Cornerback RJ Johnson has Georgia Tech Among his Final 10 Schools

By Jackson Caudelljust now
Michael Montgomery
Football

2023 Linebacker Michael Montgomery Receives Offer From Georgia Tech

By Jackson Caudelljust now
Jonathan Daniels
Football

Georgia Tech Sends out Offer to Three-Star 2024 Offensive Tackle Jonathan Daniels

By Jackson Caudelljust now
Zachariah Keith
Football

2023 Edge Target Zachariah Keith Names Georgia Tech in his final 12 schools

By Jackson Caudelljust now
Jeff Sims, Georgia Tech
Football

Georgia Tech Football: Game Times Announced for First Three Weeks of 2022 Season

By Jackson Caudell17 hours ago
GT Baseball 9
Baseball

Georgia Tech Defeats Louisville 9-4, Now Awaits NCAA Tournament Fate

By Jackson Caudell17 hours ago
Colton Joseph
Football

2023 Quarterback Colton Joseph Schedules Third Visit to Georgia Tech

By Jackson CaudellMay 26, 2022
USATSI_10299050_168390170_lowres
Football

2023 Athlete Che Ojarikre Receives Offer From Georgia Tech

By Jackson CaudellMay 26, 2022
Hilton Alexander
Football

Top 2023 Wide Receiver Target Hilton Alexander has Georgia Tech in Final Six Schools

By Jackson CaudellMay 25, 2022