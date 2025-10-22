Three Syracuse Players To Watch On Saturday vs The Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech will play the Orange on Saturday for Homecoming to try to move to 8-0 on the season. The Yellow Jackets have played complementary football and will need to do it again on Saturday. Let’s take a look at some key players they will have to slow down if they are going to have a chance.
1. QB Rickie Collins/running backs
It has been an up-and-down season for Collins this year and for the Orange. Collins took over as the starter after Steve Angeli went down with a torn Achilles. The sophomore from Baton Rouge has turned over the ball at an alarming rate this season, and it has affected Syracuse. In his last two outings alone, he has thrown six interceptions. He has also been sacked in every game but one this season. The last few weeks, the running backs have struggled to get it going for the Orange. However, Coach Key is not taking them lightly and has pointed them out as a position to watch on Saturday.
“I like their running backs. I do. They've always had good backs there. I think they do. They do a nice job of what they're trying to do as far as establishing the run,” said Key.
Two running backs to watch are Yasin Willis and Will Nixon. The tandem has combined for 572 yards and six touchdowns this season. They both complement each other well and will have to be taken seriously on Saturday. Syracuse will also need Collins to play a clean game to have a chance.
2. LB Antoine DeSlauriers
He has been one of the best freshmen in the country this season and is already contributing to the Orange in a big way. He has 34 tackles, two forced fumbles, two passes defensed, and a sack this season and was recently recognized by ON3 as a midseason true-freshman All-American. He had his best game as a college player this past week against Pittsburgh, recording a season-high 10 tackles. His most disruptive game came against Clemson, where he recorded eight tackles and forced two fumbles. DeSlauriers is the second-highest graded defender for the Orange this season, posting a 79.9 defensive grade and an impressive 84.3 run defense grade. The true freshman is one of the best run stoppers in the ACC, and let alone the country. An area the Yellow Jackets have struggled with has been getting running backs going in games, with teams keying in on stopping it. They will face another steep challenge with DeSlauriers looking to add another big game to his already impressive freshman resume.
3. WR Johntay Cook
Cook has seen a resurgence since transferring over from Washington this past offseason. The deep threat has taken full advantage of his opportunities with Syracuse and has continued to make big plays. He already has the longest reception of his career of 59 yards, a feat he accomplished in an upset win on the road against Clemson. In that same game, he finished with a season-high six catches and 113 yards. This season, Cook has 37 catches for 456 yards and two touchdowns. He is already having a career-year for head coach Fran Bown and has shown he can be a reliable playmaker in this offense. With his deep threat ability and yards after catch, the Yellow Jackets will have to make sure they account for him to come out with a win on Saturday.