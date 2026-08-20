Three Takeaways From Georgia Tech TE Kevin Roche Jr's Thursday Media Availability

Georgia Tech's emerging star at tight end, Kevin Roche Jr, talked to the media on Thursday after practice. Here are some key takeaways from his press conference.

1. Roche Jr. will be a big red-zone target

We have seen highlights on Georgia Tech's social media page of Kevin Roche Jr coming down with passes in the red zone and being a problem for defenders. It will be a great weapon for the Yellow Jackets this year after having some struggles in the red zone a season ago and not being able to punch it into the end zone in some of their big games. However, Roche Jr will be a key piece in fixing that.

“I was big on the red zone, like ran a lot of goes in high school, and um it was something that I wish I could have done last season and um at least contributed in some way. But um this year now, it's a big focus, and I mean I love getting the ball in the red zone. I think like if I was a coach, I would do the same thing. I'm just excited for those opportunities that I'm going to get. Coach Godsey, like I said, coming in um and giving me the chance and allowing me to do those things, like I love it. It's really big for me,” said Roche Jr

2. Roche Jr improved his blocking and made it a point of emphasis

When you look at the tight end room for the Yellow Jackets, you see a bunch of guys who can catch the ball and make plays, but blocking is getting overlooked. However, Roche Jr has made that a point of emphasis to improve his game so he can see the field more. He cleaned some things up technically that should only increase his playing time.

“This spring specifically, where I just worked over the winter. Um tried to get as big as strong as possible. Uh got some numbers up in the weight room. um really focused on my blocking technique. You know, that's the thing I was missing was my strike and feet and things like that. And I think that's come along um it's really come a long way since it was in the winter. Um so being able to actually go use it in the spring um even though it was against my own teammates was was big for me,” said Roche Jr.

3. The biggest difference in George Godsey Offense.

Over the past few days, we have heard constantly about the number of plays that are in the George Godsey offense and why the Yellow Jackets will have more at their disposal. The key word has been volume, and for Georgia Tech, they have a lot of it. It could pay dividends not only for tight ends, but for the entire team and what they want to do this season. Roche Jr talked about how it affects the tight end.

“I think Coach Godsey’s offense is just like the other guys touched on, it's just more volume, right? Like it's a pro-style offense. We have have tight ends that can do everything you can ask a tight end to do, but whether it's, you know, run a go ball, run a post, sit in protection, run block, three tech, whatever it is. I think the biggest adjustment is simply the volume.

I mean, we can get on the field and line up and have four different things that could happen or we might have to do. It's just like getting to understand that, and we've done a great job as an offense really coming together and figuring that all out. And like, I mean, that's going to be our advantage once the season starts. Coach Key, I'm sure he talks about it with you guys all the time. What he thinks is our biggest advantage is the volume that we can carry as Georgia Tech students. Yeah I say that's the volume,” said Roche Jr.