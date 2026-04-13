Three Things To Watch For In Georgia Tech's Spring Game This Week

Spring game week is officially here for the Yellow Jackets, which means the culmination of the hard work from winter workouts, training, and spring ball will come into fruition. For the Yellow Jackets, there will be several things to watch for and keep an eye on. Let’s take a closer look.

1. Can Alberto Mendoza Secure The Starting Quarterback Role?

Georgia Tech QB Alberto Mendoza | Photo Via Najeh Wilkins (SI)

It sure seems like Mendoza has done practically everything right this spring in order to be the main guy for the Yellow Jackets this fall, whether it is coming early and leaving late, ingratiating himself among his teammates and staff, or constantly being a student of the playbook. Mendoza has come in and impressed thus far. On Saturday, he had another stellar showing in the spring scrimmage, throwing three touchdown passes and spreading the wealth among the Yellow Jackes playmakers. It feels like with that performance, and perhaps another one on Saturday, Mendoza will have all but locked up the starting position. Coach Key talked about the difference he is seeing in the quarterback.

“Mendoza, who had three touchdowns today. I thought he was a lot more comfortable out there, in the second scrimmage. A lot more comfortable just running the show, taking what the defense gave him. I think the first drive of the game, offense came out really good in energy. I think it was about eight plays, eight or nine plays. It was like a five, three, five, four run pass split right there. George called it very balanced and kind of very completion-driven throws,” said Key.

2. Will The Defensive Line Dominate?

Georgia Tech DL Christian Garrett | Photo Via Najeh Wilkins (Ga Tech On SI)

One of the biggest stories coming out of the spring this year for the Yellow Jackets is the play of the defensive line and the amount of talent and depth they have at the position this year. Georgia Tech made a number of savvy moves to ensure they would improve on the No.88 run defense and the country, and would be able to improve on their havoc rate and the number of times they would get to the quarterback. A couple of names to watch are Noah Carter, who transferred over from Alabama. You also have Tawfiq Thomas, who has continued to be a tone setter and leader for the defensive line in the spring. Christian Garrett is finally healthy and whole, which makes a difference. Jordan Walker and Amontrae Bradford are developing. True freshman Christian Speakman continues to turn heads and make an impact in only 12 practices.

“I think the biggest thing is when it goes to building the room, you want guys who don't come in and produce. I think the biggest thing last year in the room was that you didn't have a lot of experience. So we had to bring some experience into the room. We're bringing in the experience and bringing in competition as well. So it looks different, but it also looks exciting and fun. And I'm excited about these guys so far in the spring and what they've been able to do, what they've been able to show me. It's a good room. They're jelling well together. They are forming a bond, but they're also competing. That's the most exciting part about it. Every guy in the room is competing, and I'm excited about it. There's no one of a kind or a guy that is similar to the other. Everybody brings something different, and that's what makes it exciting. So first it was to add experience, add depth. Now let's go have fun with it,” said defensive ends coach Kyle Pope.

3. Will The Running Backs Shine?

Georgia Tech RB Justice Haynes | Photo Via Najeh Wilkins (Georgia Tech on SI)

I would be remiss if I didn’t put the running backs on this list with the players and talent level they have, top to bottom. This may be the best running back room in the Brent Key era. I don’t say that lightly. Fans will get a good look at how explosive they can be, their home run ability, and what they can bring to the table. Justice Haynes, who was a prized possession in the transfer portal, will be a key one to watch. After coming off an injury that derailed his season, can he come back and show that he is one of the top running backs in the nation?

Malachi Hosley had a productive 2025 season coming back home, where he starred at Northside-Columbus. Hosley averaged 7.1 yards per carry and was the best running back for the Yellow Jackets last season. You can’t forget about the talented young duo of J.P Powell and Shane Marshall, who are both itching for opportunities. They could be key in certain spots of the season and help give the running back room a jolt. Then you have wily veteran Chad Alexander, who will be used in certain downs and distances, but will be a player they can lean on for depth. There has been a lot of talk and hype about the running backs. Now, it is time to see them shine.