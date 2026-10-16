Three Virginia Tech Players To Watch On Saturday Vs Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech travels to Blacksburg to face its rival Virginia Tech in a major ACC tilt. Saturday will be a pivotal game for both teams, as each looks to avoid another loss that would hurt their resume. Let’s look at who the Yellow Jackets must account for if they want to steal a road game.

1. TE Luke Reynolds

Reynolds has had a good season for the Hokies this year and is tied for the team lead in receptions in 2026. Reynolds leads with 41 catches. He has also added 431 receiving yards and four touchdowns. The junior tight end had his best game against Old Dominion. Reynolds finished with eight catches, 108 yards, and two touchdowns. Reynolds has been a safety blanket for veteran quarterback Ethan Grunkmeyer this season. He can do it all for the Hokies: block, catch, play special teams, and make big plays. Coach Key raved about Reynolds and what he brings to the table and why he is the best tight end in the sport in his eyes.

“They have arguably, but by some, in my opinion, the best tight end in the country. Number 85 (Luke Reynolds): how they get him open, what they do to get him to football in all different ways. He's also a special teams player. So you just talk about an unselfish player. A guy on the team that would come in and do that. And you see him play on teams, you see what he does on offense. He's tough, he's physical, he blocks, he runs, and he catches. He's the total package of what you want at that position,” said Key.

Over the years, the Yellow Jackets have struggled covering tight ends. The Yellow Jackets will have their work cut out for them on Saturday.

2. WR Que’Sean Brown

Sep 5, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Que'sean Brown (3) runs after a catch as Virginia Tech Hokies tight end Benji Gosnell (82) blocks against the VMI Keydets during the third quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brown has been the Hokies' go-to wide receiver this season. He had 40 catches for 434 yards and two touchdowns. Brown had his best game against Pittsburgh, finishing with seven catches, 147 yards, and a touchdown. He is dangerous with the ball in his hands and a threat to make an explosive play on any touch. Brown is a Duke transfer and has quickly become the player the Hokies' offense wants to get the ball to.

He is on pace for a career season and to set new bests for the Hokies. The Yellow Jackets will have to get him to the ground and keep him from beating them over the top. The defense has been susceptible to some big plays this season. Their secondary is also banged up, with Daiquan White still out and Trae Stevenson Jr. just returning. They will have to find a way to slow down Brown.

3. LB Keon Wylie

Sep 5, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies linebacker Keon Wylie (33) celebrates a sack of the VMI Keydets quarterback during the second quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wylie is one of the Hokies' best defensive players this season. His production has been off the charts. He is the team's second-leading tackler with 28 tackles and has already tied his career high. In the Hokies' last outing against California, Wylie had his best game of the season, finishing with nine tackles and a pass defensed. The athletic linebacker is also solid in coverage and has three passes defensed and a sack this year for the Hokies.

With how banged up the Yellow Jackets are at running back and on the offensive line, expect Wylie to be a terror and disrupt a lot of plays at the line of scrimmage. If the Yellow Jackets are going to win this game, they will need to account for Wylie and make sure he doesn’t wreck it. He’s been stellar this season, and the veteran linebacker has a bright future ahead.