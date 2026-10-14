Week 7 is here, and Georgia Tech is fresh off a major win over the Duke Blue Devils that boosted confidence and gave them a feel-good start to the season. Now they look ahead to the road trip to Blacksburg, Virginia, to take on the Hokies. When we look at the matchup, the Yellow Jackets are heavy underdogs vs. Duke.

ESPN's FPI gives Georgia Tech just a 26.3% chance to win on Saturday afternoon. Georgia Tech has been an underdog across all sportsbooks and analytical data in its matchup against Virginia Tech. Despite a two-game losing streak, the Hokies are expected to come out on top.

Will Georgia Tech continue to play as a team?

Georgia Tech played for each other last Saturday against Duke, putting their bodies and individual brands on the line to help the team win. Several players, like Kyle Efford, Jordan Allen, Tawfiq Thomas, Christian Speakman, and E.J. Lightsey, put it all on the line for this program. No one bigger than Efford, who went out with a hurt shoulder and gave the program and his team everything he had in his final game as a Yellow Jacket. That type of leadership, courage, character, and effort galvanizes a team and helps them put their best foot forward.

"I mean, that's just one of those things, like when you talk about teammates, I mean, that's one of the whole reasons I played football. So it was it was a quite an easy decision to make like my body doing my mind my mind or my teammates my my my mind automatically goes to my teammates like I said like I never wanted to be the one to give less so my teammates had to get more I always wanted to be that one to take that load off my guys," said Efford

The biggest thing now, with Efford no longer in uniform and the Yellow Jackets still having his voice but having to lean on others to step up, is whether they can rise to the occasion and play as a unit against a good Virginia Tech football team. One of those last week was Allen.

"Well, I think, you know, that was really – you get hit like that in the game of football. If you're just all playing independently, you're playing for yourself. You probably don't get back up on some of them. But when you know everyone's behind you, everyone's got your back, you got everyone's back, and you play together. That's why we talk about playing together. You're playing for each other. You're playing for something bigger than just yourself and your stats and your future and your brand,” said head coach Brent Key.

It is going to take a full effort for the Yellow Jackets to pull off a victory against a team that has had their number the last few years and leads the all-time series 12-9.

Is the projection right?

I would say the prediction is a bit too high for the Hokies, who are struggling as a team right now. They had a tough road loss to California. They come back home and will be extra motivated, but I think the win projection should be around 57-65%. The matchup is more even than people think, and while the Hokies should be favored, the Yellow Jackets have the talent and the personnel to match up with the Hokies. On Saturday, we find out if the coaching and execution can match.