Georgia Tech is on the road this week as they face their long-term rival Georgia on Saturday. It won’t be an easy one, facing the No.1 team in the country and one that has had your number the past eight games. However, we have seen crazier things happen, especially during rivalry week. Let’s take a look at three key matchups to watch out for on Saturday.

Georgia Tech rush offense vs Georgia Tech run defense

Over the past few weeks, the Yellow Jackets have been able to run the ball at a high level. A lot of it is the improvement of the offensive line and what they have been able to create for the running backs to run through. A large part of it has been the play of Grady Adamson, who ran for 243 yards over the past two games.

He will be out, so the Yellow Jackets will either turn to Alberto Mendoza or Graham Knowles. Georgia Tech will need to get something going in the run game to have any chance of pulling out a win. It will be imperative they get a semblance of a running game to take the pressure off their quarterback. Also, to slow down the Georgia pass rush and how physical and violent they can be. If the rushing game can get going, the Yellow Jackets should be able to pull off some trick plays and make some plays and surprise the Bulldogs.

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Georgia Tech pass rush vs Georgia Offensive Line

The Georgia offensive line has been dominant this year and rarely has given up sacks. They have the No.3 scoring offense and the No.20 rushing offense. They have been dynamite all season. One of the biggest things to watch is if the Yellow Jackets can throw the Bulldogs off rhythm and make them off-kilter. One thing that can disrupt a high-powered offense is an ability to create pressure and chaos in the backfield. When Georgia Tech has been able to play well defensively this season, they have been able to create pressure on the quarterback.

You can look at the Duke, Mercer, and Clemson wins this season and see how disruptive the units have been. The one loss the Bulldogs suffered was when Auburn created pressure and forced Gunnar Stockton into mistakes. The Tigers forced three turnovers, and it was the worst game Stockton played all season. Look at players like Taje McCoy, Andre Fuller Jr, and Brayden Manley as guys who have to have a good game to have any chance to pull off the win. If Georgia Tech doesn’t get any pressure and the Bulldogs' offensive line dominates, then it will be a long day in Athens.

Georgia Tech Rahkeem Smith vs Georgia Special Teams

Rahkeem Smith has the ability to flip the game on its head with his ability in the return game. We have seen it before, and the Yellow Jackets will need it again to get a spark when they play the Bulldogs on Saturday. It isn’t just one touchdown, but it is the field position they will be able to create vs. the Bulldogs. You don’t want all your drives to be all inside the 20 or backed up in your own territory. If the Yellow Jackets can flip the field consistently and start in good field position, it could be key for them in helping create more opportunities for scores. Smith will be valuable in that, especially if he can hit the seams and the gaps at a high level and find the creases. It is an underrated part of the game, but will prove valuable on Saturday.