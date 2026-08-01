Three Wide Receivers Who Will Benefit The Most From Georgia Tech Hiring DeAndre Hopkins

It is rare when a coach is hired just days before the start of Fall Camp, but Georgia Tech made waves yesterday when they announced the hiring of former NFL All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins as an assistant wide receivers coach. Hopkins, who is a Clemson alum (Georgia Tech visits the Tigers on Nov. 14th), will be looking to get the most out of a wide receiver group that comes into the season with quite a few questions.

While every receiver on the roster is going to benefit from having someone like Hopkins on the roster, I think these three players could benefit the most from his hire.

Jordan Allen

Oct 25, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Jordan Allen (85) reacts after a first down against the Syracuse Orange in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Allen and Hopkins have different skill sets as receivers, with Hopkins a bigger receiver than Allen and more of a "possession" receiver who could make tough catches in one-on-one coverage. Allen is a multi-purpose receiver who can be given the ball in a number of different ways. Allen is the leading returning receiver for Georgia Tech, as he caught 22 passes for 304 yards while also running for 85 yards on six carries.

He is going to be the top target for the Yellow Jackets this season and I think because Allen and Hopkins possess different skillsets, there is a lot that Allen can learn from him and what made him such a special receiver at the NFL level.

WR Isaiah Fuhrmann

Fuhrmann was the big transfer portal acquisition for the Yellow Jackets this offseason at the receiver position and the former Elon pass catcher is expected to have a big role in Georgia Tech's passing game this season.

Fuhrmann is one of the few receivers on the roster who has experience playing in a college football game (though it was at a lower level), and his size is going to be important for Georgia Tech.

Fuhrmann is going to be counted on as a starter this season and as a player who could make tough catches down the field in tight coverage. There were not many, if any, better receivers at doing that than Hopkins and I think his ability to teach that to a player like Fuhrmann is going to be huge for him as he begins his first year at the power four level.

The Freshmen

Ok, this is cheating a little bit, but I think the four freshmen receivers that Georgia Tech brought in are going to reap the benefits of having someone like Hopkins in the room to help teach and coach them.

Darnell Collins, J.J. Winston, Kentrell Davis, and Jeffar Jean-Noel are all going to have an opportunity to play this season for Georgia Tech and it is hard to find a better duo to learn from than Jafar Williams and Hopkins. Williams was successful as a receivers coach while at Vanderbilt and combined with the fresh knowledge that Hopkins is going to bring from just being in the NFL, this is a great situation for any freshman receiver to step into and I think it will only help them.