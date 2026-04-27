Three Yellow Jackets Who Could Declare Early For The 2027 NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft is now in the books and now the attention will turn to the 2027 draft and while there is a long ways to go until next April and things can certainly change, the 2027 NFL Draft is viewed as more talented than the 2026 NFL Draft.

Georgia Tech had two players drafted, Keylan Rutledge in the first round to the Houston Texans and Jordan van den Berg to the Chicago Bears, and then a slew of players that were picked up as undrafted free agents. While very, very early, who could be some players to watch as early entries from Georgia Tech for the 2027 Draft?

1. RB Justice Haynes

Running backs are not as valued as they used to be in the NFL (even though Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love was the No. 3 pick), but if Haynes has the kind of season that he is projected to have, then I think he becomes a good candidate to leave early, especially if he is being projected to go in the first three rounds.

Haynes was one of the best running backs in the country last season and if healthy, should have the same kind of impact in Atlanta that he did in Ann Arbor. Haynes has NFL talent and I think it is going to be on full display next season.

2. DB Jaylen Mbakwe

Mbakwe is one of the top athletes on Georgia Tech already and he might have the highest NFL ceiling on the team. He has the athleticism, speed, and other traits that make up what teams want in corners at the NFL level.

Mbakwe was mainly a receiver at Alabama and he could even find a way to play both ways at Georgia Tech, but I think that he is going to be best at cornerback. While it might be too early to leave after just one season playing corner, that is the kind of talent that he has.

3. DE Noah Carter

Like Mbakwe, Carter is hoping to fulfill his potential after starting his college career at Alabama. He showed out in the Spring game for Georgia Tech, sacking the quarterback twice, and he has the speed and athleticism off the edge to be one of Georgia Tech's best pass rushers in years. This might be a little high on a player that has not been a full time starter in college yet, but pass rushers and edge players are one of the premium positions in football and one that the NFL values highly. I think Carter is in for a nice season in Atlanta and that could cause him to leave early for the NFL.

Honorable mentions: Jonas Duclona, Ethan Mackenny, Alberto Mendoza, and Joseph Ionata.