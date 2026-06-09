Predicting Statistical Leaders For Georgia Tech Football In 2026

Georgia Tech will have a new-look team in 2026, and so many faces that will be placed in the spotlight for the first time. That means major opportunities and players who can get their name on the map with major seasons. With two new coordinators, scheme switches, player development, and 11 Power 4 opponents, somebody, and maybe even multiple players, will become major names.

Let's take a look at who we have coming out on top in statistical categories in 2026.

Rushing: Justice Haynes

Haynes was a prized acquisition of the offseason for the Yellow Jackets and showed in the spring what the rushing attack can look like with him at the helm. After rushing for 7.1 yards per carry a season ago before his injury, Haynes was looked at as one of the top running backs. He rushed for 857 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Wolverines. He is known for his big-play ability and for his ability to strike quickly. It is exactly what the Yellow Jackets offense needs in 2026, and he should be able to deliver. I think Haynes will have a 1,000-yard season and 10+ touchdowns and lead the Yellow Jackets in rushing.

Catches: Gavin Harris

Harris has already shown he can be a go-to guy in this offense in the spring, and he can emerge with a lot of touchdowns and big plays. He perfectly fits the role of quarterback's best friend, and he will be that for quarterback Alberto Mendoza. It is not just the catches but what he can do with the ball after the catch. He is dangerous and can make a lot of plays. The middle of the field will be open all year, with teams gearing up to stop the run. That will help Harris tremendously in getting more touches and opportunities. With him being targeted more, I think he will lead the Yellow Jackets in catches.

Receiving Yards: Jordan Allen

One word that comes to mind when you think of Jordan Allen is explosiveness. He is fast and agile in the open field, and another big play is waiting to happen in the passing game. Allen showed glimpses of what he can do as a true freshman. He will now be one of the main wide receivers for Georgia Tech, and with his ability to move all around, he will be the perfect candidate to lead in receiving yards. He can take short routes to the distance and usually always makes the first guy miss in the open field. I think he will be Mendoza’s favorite deep threat and get a lot of chunk yards, which will help him get large numbers.

Sacks: Noah Carter

I think this is probably the most surefire bet on the team, especially after seeing his spring performance. The offensive line didn’t have an answer for him, and he made a living in the backfield. Carter finished with three tackles and two sacks in the spring game. His explosive first step and power instantly catch your eye. He wants to beat you on every play and make sure you know about. Carter is just what the doctor ordered for this defense, and he should be a double-digit sack artist in 2026.

Tackles: Tae Harris

Harris has the versatility the Yellow Jackets haven’t had in a long time at safety. He doesn’t just play centerfield but also does a lot of damage in the box. One thing Harris loves is coming down and making a big hit on the opposing team. He had a number of forced fumbles that ultimately fell out of bounds in 2025. I don’t think that will be the case this upcoming season. He has gotten some reps at the star position for Georgia Tech behind Kelvin Hill in addition to his primary position. That will only help with certain packages Georgia Tech can run, and now they have a physical defensive back that can set the tone on each play. With more reps, you should see Tae Harris with a lot of stops in the backfield and big-time collisions in the open field. Don’t be surprised if you see him lead this team in tackles.

Interceptions: Jaylen Mbakwe

Mbakwe is finally getting the opportunity he needed by coming over to play for the Yellow Jackets. We saw his sticky coverage and his ability to make spectacular plays in the spring. He will only carry that into the season. He will likely be the starter on the boundary, and he has always been known for his ability to make plays on the ball. Georgia Tech is going to need a lockdown corner to make plays and give the offense more opportunities. I think Mbakwe will be that and lead the team in interceptions, while seeing a career resurrection in 2026. It is the perfect moment for him to prove that I am a special player.