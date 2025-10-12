Tight Ends Played A Key Part In The Win Over The Hokies & Could Be Valuable Moving Forward For The Yellow Jackets
A position that gets largely overlooked in the success of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets is their ultra-reliable tight ends, who had an impact on Saturday against Virginia Tech. The biggest beneficiary was Luke Harpring. Harpring had just four catches for 37 yards coming into the game, but nearly put up his season stats in the game against Virginia Tech. He finished with three catches for 39 yards. Josh Beetham also stepped up with a big catch and run of 31 yards. It was his longest catch of the season this year. Brett Seither also contributed a 29-yard reception but had it nullified because of a penalty flag, but he also had a great effort.
Sign of things to come?
It was a day in which multiple tight ends got involved in the passing attack for Georgia Tech and it could be a sign of things to come for the Yellow Jackets for the rest of the season.
"You guys all see the catches and the cool stuff, right? But it's the dirty work that really makes and breaks that position. Tight end is not an easy position now. You've got to run the same as the receiver does, block like an O lineman. All the formation's adjustments, so much of it is on the tight end, the mental part of it before the ball is even snapped," said Brent Key. "But no, we wanted to make sure that they had a good defensive line, and we wanted to make sure we got the ball out and got the ball to the sure handed guys. And there are a couple of really good play designs there. We have one ball that you know Seither's running up the seam, you know that that would have been another really big play in one of them. So it was good to see those guys get involved. We need to help. We need those guys to continue to do that."
Again, this is a position that will get overlooked, especially with the tight ends not having the most gaudy numbers, but nevertheless, they are a key part of this team. On Saturday against Virginia Tech, they should they can be able to rely on and play at a high level. Harpring should be more of a focal point of offense. In his 39 yards receiving, he broke several tackles as defenders tried to be physical against him, but it didn't work.
Harpring bounced off the defender and continued to churn out yards. He is the highest graded tight end at catching the ball and making plays in the open field. The Yellow Jackets hit lulls sometimes, moving the ball, and the tight ends could be a key position in getting them going when that happens because of how sure-handed they are and their ability to pick up yards. I think you will see the tight end role for the Yellow Jackets continue to expand as the year goes on and they get more acclimated to the offense. With teams likely keying on the running game and deep plays down the field, the tight ends will get overlooked and be a position that Georgia Tech can take advantage of.
Could tight end be the position that gets Georgia Tech to where they want to go in 2025? Time will tell.