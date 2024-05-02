Top Performers From OT7 In Orlando
FLEAUX QB Bryce Underwood - He was named the Alpha Dog by the OT7 staff and for good reason. Underwood is a flat-out star who was dealing on Sunday. I don’t think there was a throw he missed whether it was tight coverage over the middle of the field, fitting the ball into a tight window in the red zone, or throwing a deep ball down the field he didn’t miss. You can make the argument team Fleaux should have won the tournament, especially with how elite the offense was but they came up just short. His most impressive game came against Lo-Pro (who won the championship). Although the defense struggled against Lo-Pro, Underwood kept the pressure on continuing firing dimes and didn’t go down without a fight. He helped Fleaux score 38 points in the semifinal loss. Underwood is the real deal and will be a star at the collegiate level.
SFE WR Vernell Brown- Vernell Brown had a day on Sunday in playoff play. The rising senior is an efficient route runner and showcased his ball skills through traffic and making plays on the ball. The Jones wide receiver created several chunk plays for the offense and constantly put them within striking distance of a score. There was a play he made over the middle of the field where he froze the defender making a move inside and gaining more yards on the play. As the kids say nowadays his sticks crazy. In tourney play, he did all he could to lead SFE past Fleaux. In the quarterfinal matchup, he had two touchdowns in the game and was tough to slow down. Brown also played both ways during the tourney showcasing the all-around athlete that he is.
Hustle INC QB JR Harris- Harris is only a freshman but is a name to know in the Peach State. He led Central-Carrollton to a 12-1 record and one of their best finishes in school history. He threw for 1,855 yards and 20 touchdowns. Harris has progressed even more than his freshman year being able to fit the ball through tight windows. He led his team to a 3-0 group stage record. Hustle Inc. came up short in the tourney, but Harris was throwing dots across the field. He has had a great 7 on 7 season thus far. The Central-Carrollton product very well could be one of the top QB prospects in the 2027 class
Raw Miami WR Naeshaun Montgomery- The Miami Central product lived up to the four-star billing this past weekend. He put on a show and was one of the main reasons Raw Miami made it to the finals. His performance against DEFCON was great. Raw Miami was trailing late in the game after a go-ahead score as the game seemed out of reach. With little time left, Montgomery caught the game-winning touchdown on a back shoulder catch, reeling it in with 11 seconds to go in the game. He was a go-to target for Ty Hawkins throughout the weekend and came up clutch throughout the tournament.
Lo-Pro QB Maika Eugenio- Lo-pro is a schematic nightmare for most defenses and it was more of the same on Sunday. Lo-Pro currently has a stranglehold on the OT7 circuit having won two of the three championships so far. With Eugenio at the helm, the offense flowed smoothly. Whether it was winning a shootout against FLEAUX or a defensive game against Raw Miami, Eugenio showed he could manage the game well. Eugenio makes the right reads every time and knows where to go with the football. He has great velocity and precision on the football making it tough for defenders to get a deflection. His processing of the field and the way he could manipulate the defense was on full display. He was also named a top performer by the OT7 staff and continues to be one of the best quarterbacks on the circuit.
FLEAUX WR Zay Martin- The Georgia Tech target had a great performance on Sunday as he was dominant against SFE scoring multiple touchdowns in tourney play. Martin was a true mismatch and gave teams fits throughout the day. The separation he had on his routes made him a reliable receiver and go-to target. Martin has great speed and quickness in and out of his breaks and it makes him a tough cover for defensive backs. He also can create chunk plays with his YAC ability. It’s almost hard to believe he only has five offers, but Martin definitely could be a name that continues to gain traction heading into the summer recruiting cycle. He flashed throughout the tourney and has great potential.
Stars DB Ladarian Clardy- The Escambia High School product was a hot name coming out of Orlando on Sunday and he had an impressive tournament. Although I wasn’t in attendance on Saturday, I heard Clardy turned heads as the tournament began. He finished with multiple pick-sixes on the weekend and was outstanding in man coverage. In one of his pick sixes, he read the route beautifully, bating the quarterback into thinking the receiver was open and returned it for a touchdown. The new era safety has to have a high football IQ and also be able to guard multiple positions whether it’s the boundary receiver, slot, or tight end. Clardy showed he can cover all three positions, and can be a versatile defender that coordinators will love. Clardy looks primed for a huge senior season and will make a college program happy when he commits.