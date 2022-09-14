Tre Swilling Signs With New Orleans Saints Practice Squad

After signing with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent, former Georgia Tech defensive back Tre Swilling was released, but he has found a new team.

Swilling is going to the New Orleans Saints practice squad. Most will remember that his father, Pat, also played for the Saints after he was done playing at Georgia Tech.

Tre Swilling came to Georgia Tech as a highly rated recruit and showed flashes of being that top-notch cornerback for the team.

Former Georgia Tech defensive back Tre Swilling is now with the New Orleans Saints practice squad © William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

Swilling was an instant impact player for Georgia Tech after coming to Atlanta as a four-star recruit. He started in 11 games during his true freshman season and played in every game but one. He had 24 tackles, one sack, and an interception in the 2018 season. Swilling was able to start in every game during the 2019 season and was named an All-ACC honorable mention. He had a career-high 10 pass deflections in 2019 as well.

The pro day for Swilling back in March was a chance for Swilling to show that he had athleticism, but he did not have the kind of day that he needed. He ran a 4.67 40-yard dash, only had 15 bench press reps, and a vertical jump of 37 inches.

After not being able to stick with the Titans, here's hoping that the former Yellow Jacket is able to get his career on track in New Orleans.

