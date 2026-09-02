Two Biggest Questions For Georgia Tech Ahead of Their Matchup Against Colorado

College football will get going around the rest of the country this weekend, and it starts on Thursday with a slate of games that includes Georgia Tech facing Colorado for the second straight season. The Yellow Jackets and Buffaloes played in a thriller last season that Georgia Tech was able to win despite turning the ball over on the first three possessions of the game.

But the two teams have undergone a lot of change since last year's meeting. There are new coordinators for both sides and lots of new faces on both rosters. Georgia Tech is the favorite, but with so many new pieces for both teams, nothing is guaranteed, and they will need to earn the victory.

Here are the three biggest questions I have for Georgia Tech heading into Thursday's game.

1. Will the defense be able to slow Colorado down?

Sep 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Amontrae Bradford (98) rushes the passer against the Temple Owls in the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Do I think Colorado is going to have one of the nation's most prolific offenses in 2026? No, but I think they are going to be better this season and if the Yellow Jackets have not figured out how to slow anyone down, it could be a challenging night.

Georgia Tech is on its fourth defensive coordinator under Brent Key and Jason Semore is going to be tasked with having a more aggressive unit that can create turnovers, rush the passer, and stop the run. The Yellow Jackets were not good at any of those things last season and while the talk of fall camp from the coaching staff is that they are going to be improved due to their scheme and size of the defensive line, they have to prove it.

Colorado comes into this game with a former blue-chip quarterback prospect in Julian Lewis, receivers who have produced at different levels, and what should be an upgrade in the coordinator, going from Pat Shurmur to Brennan Marion. The pieces are there for Colorado to be an improved offense, especially the passing attack, and they should have Georgia Tech's attention.

Georgia Tech's defense was a big part of why they lost four of their last five games a season ago. Have they gotten better?

2. Can Georgia Tech overcome its inexperience on offense and click in game one?

Oct 25, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Jordan Allen (85) runs after a catch against the Syracuse Orange in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moving to the other side of the ball, Georgia Tech is going to have a lot of first-time starters on offense.

Alberto Mendoza is making his first start at quarterback, the wide receiver group is one of the most inexperienced in the country, the top four tight ends have not played a game at the Power Four level, and there are three starters along the offensive line who have not started a game before. George Godsey is entering his first season as an offensive coordinator in college.

That is a lot of new starters.

The good thing is that Brent Key has spent the last three seasons implementing the identity of this team, and the Yellow Jackets want to be the most physical and tough team each time they play. They have a very good running back room, and that should open a lot of things up for Mendoza and the rest of the offense.

The Buffaloes are going to have a brand-new defense, and former Virginia Tech DC Chris Marve is calling the plays on that side of the ball. Which side wins?