Updated Look at Hurricane Isaias potential impact on Georgia Tech-Duke Game

There is going to be some weather this weekend in the Southeast that could affect a number of different college football games, including the showdown between Georgia Tech and Duke in Atlanta.

After being upgraded today from a Tropical Depression to a category two hurricane ahead of the weekend, Hurricane Isaias could have a big effect on games across the country. Today, the National Hurricane Center gave this update about Isaias as it strengthened into a category two hurricaned:

"Additional strengthening is expected through early Friday, and Isaias should remain a dangerous hurricane as it approaches the northern Gulf Coast Friday night," the NHC said with its 5 p.m. ET update."

While the hurricane is expected to make landfall along the northern Gulf Coast somewhere between Alabama and the Florida Panhandle,it will have a wide-ranging number of effects in other places, including the state of Georgia.

According to meteoroligist Ella Dorsey with Atlanta News First, the current forecast for the matchup between the Yellow Jackets and the Blue Devils is a tough one according to Dorsey, who had this to say on social media:

"Y'all, this game is gonna be ROUGH. We're looking at heavy rain, winds up to 40mph, and the potential for isolated tornadoes Saturday afternoon in Atlanta. It looks like the rain and wind die down quite a bit after sunset. I would not be surprised if they push kickoff to later in the evening."

DUKE @ GEORGIA TECH UPDATE: Y'all, this game is gonna be ROUGH. We're looking at heavy rain, winds up to 40mph, and the potential for isolated tornadoes Saturday afternoon in Atlanta. It looks like the rain and wind die down quite a bit after sunset. I would not be surprised if… pic.twitter.com/P6XEf6tYkZ — Ella Dorsey (@Ella__Dorsey) October 8, 2026

Dorsey also said this a couple of hours later:

"Saturday will be nasty. Heavy rain for most of the day. Winds 25-50mph. Power outages are certainly possible. Flooding is likely. Isolated tornadoes will be possible between 12-7pm. Expert advice: Stay inside Saturday. Conditions improve after sunset."

Saturday will be nasty. Heavy rain for most of the day. Winds 25-50mph. Power outages are certainly possible. Flooding is likely. Isolated tornadoes will be possible between 12-7pm.



Expert advice: Stay inside Saturday.



Conditions improve after sunset. pic.twitter.com/LXXHlrbfqW — Ella Dorsey (@Ella__Dorsey) October 8, 2026

What will happen?

Situations like this are certainly fluid and earlier today, Georgia Tech released this statement at 12:30 p.m. ET:

"Georgia Tech Athletics is monitoring the weather forecast but expect that Saturday’s game against No. 23 Duke will be played as scheduled at 3:30 pm. Please note that umbrellas are not permitted inside Bobby Dodd Stadium, so be sure to bring a rain jacket or poncho and dress accordingly."

That was the last update that was given.

This is going to be a situation worth monitoring as kickoff gets closer.

When it comes to the game itself, Georgia Tech is aiming to win its sixth straight game vs Duke and improve their record to 2-3. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will be televised on ESPN2.