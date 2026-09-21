Updated Win Probabilities for Georgia Tech's Remaining Nine Games of the Season

Georgia Tech took care of business on Saturday against Mercer, and now they turn their attention to ACC play when they head out West to face Stanford. The Yellow Jackets are 1-2 heading into this game, same as Stanford. The Cardinal defeated Hawaii in week zero, but have been blown out in their last two games against Miami and Duke. Can the Yellow Jackets find a way to get a win on the road heading into their bye week?

Last week, ESPN's FPI (Football Power Index) predicted that Georgia Tech would finish with a 3-9 record. Did the week three results for Georgia Tech and their opponents change anything?

Game 4 at Stanford: 68% win probability (up from 57% last week)

Seeing Georgia Tech win on Saturday, combined with Duke blowing out Stanford out 35-7, improved the Yellow Jackets' odds of winning this game. Brent Key will have to navigate a tricky road trip and has to make sure his team is prepared, because if Georgia Tech can't win this game, a bowl game is likely out of the question this season.

FPI predicted record: 2-2 (1-0 ACC)

Game 5 vs Duke: 36% win proability (down from 42% last week)

Duke has been one of early stories around the ACC, as they have started 3-0 after a tumultous offseason that saw them lose quarterback Darian Mensah and wide receiver Cooper Barkate to Miami. Duke has gone on the road to beat Illinois and then destroyed Stanford this past weekend, causing Georgia Tech's odds to win this home game down. Key is 2-0 against Manny Diaz, but this will be a true test for the Yellow Jackets.

FPI predicted record: 2-3 (1-1 ACC)

Game 6 at Virginia Tech: 19% win probability (down from 22% last week)

The Hokies are 3-0 under James Franklin and just went on the road and handled Maryland 35-26. Right now, the win probability feels right, given that the game is on the road and Virginia Tech looking like a potential contender to make the ACC Championship, but it might also be fair to say that they have not been tested just yet.

FPI predicted record: 2-4 (1-2 ACC)

Game 7 vs Boston College: 79% win probability (up from 74% last week)

The last game that Georgia Tech is going to be favored in this season is against Boston College. It is homecoming and while BC is 2-1, it is as uninspiring 2-1. After losing to Cincinnati in week one, Boston College beat Rutgers at home and then eeked out a win over Maine 22-16. The Eagles look like the worst team in the ACC potentially, but Georgia Tech cannot afford to overlook them.

FPI predicted record: 3-4 (2-2 ACC)

Game 8 at Pittsburgh: 17% win probability (down from 18% last week)

This week's results did not change FPI's outlook for this game. Pitt looked ok in a 27-13 win over Syracuse and will be 4-0 after this weekend after they beat Bucknell. We will learn a lot more about the Panthers on Oct. 2nd when they face Virginia Tech.

FPI predicted record: 3-5 (2-3 ACC)

Game 9 vs Louisville: 23% win probability (down from 27% last week)

Louisville is going to be favored in every game they play the rest of the season after they beat SMU this past Saturday and they have a clear path to Charlotte. Could Key and the Yellow Jackets pull off an upset that throws a wrench into those plans in November? FPI does not think so, but we will learn more about these teams in the coming weeks.

FPI predicted record: 3-6 (2-4 ACC)

Game 10 at Clemson: 33% win probability (same as last week)

Clemson trailed 17-3 vs North Carolina, but mounted a comeback to move to 2-1 and win their ACC opener. This team still looks very suspect though and it is not out of the question that Georgia Tech could get a win on the road, something they have not done against the Tigers since 2008.

FPI predicted record: 3-7 (2-5 ACC)

Game 11 vs Wake Forest: 49% win probability (same as last week)

Wake Forest trailed 31-7 against Miami and it looked like another blowout for the Hurricanes was going to occur, but credit to the Demon Deacons for battling back and giving Miami a test in the second half. Can they use this experience and use it going forward to have another strong season under Jake Dickert?

FPI Predicted record: 3-8 (2-6 ACC)

Game 12 vs Georgia: 4% win probability (up from 3% last week)

Not much difference from last week. Georgia Tech is not being given a chance to make this game competitive against the current No. 2 team in the country.