Way-Too-Early Week Two Preview: Georgia Tech vs Syracuse
Last season, Georgia Tech needed a victory over Syracuse to clinch their first bowl appearance in five seasons. The Orange were very shorthanded (especially at quarterback) and Georgia Tech would win the game 31-22.
While they may have just played, this Syracuse team is going to look much different than the version Georgia Tech saw in late November. Syracuse fired Dino Babers and hired Georgia secondary coach Fran Brown as the new head coach and he has overhauled this team and brought in a lot of new faces, similar to Dell McGee and Georgia State. This will be the second straight game where Georgia Tech is facing a brand new coach and this will be the first real test for Brown and his new-look team.
This is only the fourth meeting between the two schools since Syracuse joined the ACC and the Yellow Jackets hold a 4-1 lead in the all-time series.
Let's take a way-too-early look at how these teams will matchup on Sept. 7th.
Syracuse Offense vs Georgia Tech Defense
Jeff Nixon is the new offensive coordinator for the Orange and Syracuse is turning the keys over to former Ohio State starting quarterback Kyle McCord to try and turn the passing attack around. Though a lot of it had to do with injuries towards the end of the season, plus an early season-ending injury to star tight end Oronde Gadsden, the Syracuse passing game was ranked 114th in the country.
McCord was good, but not great for the Buckeyes as a starter and that is the standard in Columbus. McCord hit the transfer portal and ended up joining Brown and there is no doubt he will be the starter this season. He threw for 3, 174 yards last season, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions. While the passing attack should be better, McCord does not have the proven playcaller like Ryan Day or the otherwordly talent at receiver that Ohio State had. He has a lot to prove this season, but he should be an upgrade.
The running game is going to be in good hands with LeQuint Allen leading the way. Allen went over 1,000 yards last season and should be the workhorse in the backfield. Look out for Washington transfer Will Nixon.
The wide receiver room is going to feature a lot of new faces. Gadsden II is back and should be an All-ACC selection should he be able to stay healthy, but who else will emerge for the Orange? Jackson Meeks and Zeed Haynes came over from Georgia with Brown and should get on the field. Other guys to watch are Colorado State transfer Justus Ross-Simmons, Trebor Pena, and Darrell Gill Jr.
The offensive line is another question mark. Syracuse brought in Savion Washington (Colorado), Codie Hornsby (Grambling State), Da'Metrius Weatherspoon (Howard), and Joshua Miller (Georgia) to compete and provide depth. The rushing attack was solid last year, but some of those numbers might be inflated due to the Orange having to run the football more because they did not have a healthy quarterback.
New defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci is hoping to have Georgia Tech's defense turned around this season in order to help them contend in the ACC. In one season at Duke (2023), Santucci directed the ACC’s top-ranked scoring defense, allowing just 19.0 points per game, which was good for 16thnationally. The Blue Devils also ranked among the nation’s top 50 in rushing defense, passing defense, total defense, tackles for loss, third-down defense, fourth-down defense and red-zone defense. Duke allowed a total of just 10 points in a pair of wins over teams that finished the season in the top 25 – No. 20 Clemson (28-7) and No. 21 NC State (24-3) – and finished 8-5 overall after a 17-10 win over Troy in the 2023 Birmingham Bowl.
Georgia Tech's defensive line might be their biggest question mark on the defense, especially at defensive end. On the inside, Zeek Biggers, Miami/Georgia State transfer Thomas Gore, Penn State transfer Jordan van den Berg, and Horace Lockett have potential, but will Georgia Tech have enough at the edge rusher spot. USC transfer Romello Height should help, but Georgia Tech will need production from this unit.
At linebacker, Kyle Efford is looking to lead a group that includes veteran starter Trenilyas Tatum, Georgia transfer E.J. Lightsey, Louisville transfer Jackson Hamilton, and freshman Tah'j Butler.
Georgia Tech is returning a strong duo at safety with LaMiles Brooks and Clayton Powell-Lee, while Ahmari Harvey could be ready for a breakout season in 2024. The biggest question in the secondary will be who starts at corner opposite of Harvey. Tennessee transfer Warren Burrell might be the favorite on the outside while Rhode Island transfer Syeed Gibbs and Rodney Shelley might be the guys at nickel.
These two units are mysteries heading into the season. While there is belief that Georgia Tech's defense will be better, they will have to show it in the first two games before heading to Syracuse. The Orange have talent, but question marks at nearly every level of the offense and this will be their first real test of the season.
Georgia Tech Offense vs Syracuse Defense
Brown is a fantastic defensive coach and bringing former Texas A&M coach Elijah Robinson is a huge win for them. There is a chance that Syracuse takes a nice step forward on defense this season with more talent and an upgrade in coaching.
Texas A&M transfer Fadil Diggs should help bring a pass rush to a unit that struggled to rush the passer well last year. West Virginia transfer James Heard should make an impact as well. Dion Wilson Jr (New Mexico State) and Isaiah Hastings (Alabama) will likely see plenty of playing time on the interior. KingJoseph Edwards and Rashard Perry are two other names to know.
Marlowe Wax led Syracuse with over 100 stops last season and is back in the middle of the defense. Derek McDonald and Anwar Sparrow are likely going to be the other two starters at linebacker. Brown did not bring any transfers at the linebacker spot, which should tell you that he likes what he has there.
The secondary has a chance to be really good. Jaeden Gold, Jayden Bellamy, Alijah Clark and Greg Delaine are all back and Syracuse brought in Marcus Washington (Georgia and Louisville), Clarence Lewis (Notre Dame), Duce Chestnut (LSU), and Devin Grant (Buffalo) to provide depth and experience. This could be the best unit on the defense.
The new look Syracuse defense will be tested by one of the ACC's best offenses though.
Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King was one of only two players in the nation with at least 2,700 passing yards, 600 rushing yards, 25 touchdown passes, and five touchdown runs this season (joining LSU’s Jayden Daniels), and one of only six ACC players to achieve those numbers in a regular season since 2000. He led the ACC in touchdown passes and was fourth in passing yards. He is back for another season on The Flats and might be the best quarterback in the conference this year. One reason to buy into the Yellow Jackets is that they might have the best quarterback on the field against many of their opponents. As good as King was though, he had a problem with turnovers and that won't cut it against a talented team like Florida State.
Jamal Haynes was such a great story last season. He made the change from wide receiver to running back during fall camp and that move paid dividends. Haynes earned all-ACC honors as a running back (third team) and was an honorable mention all-purpose performer. He led Georgia Tech with 1,059 rushing yards, seven rushing touchdowns, and six yards per carry ranked second on the team. Those numbers ranked fifth in the ACC in rushing yards and he was tied for sixth in the conference with seven rushing touchdowns and his 6.0 yards per carry ranked third in the league. Haynes had a strong bowl performance against UCF rushing for a game-high 128 yards on 18 carries. He also had a good outing against the Georgia Bulldogs rushing for 81 yards. Haynes was the second highest-rated player on the Yellow Jackets per Pro Football Focus with a 76.9 score and looks primed for another big season in 2024. I think he is in for a huge season and is not getting the recognition he has earned.
This is going to be one of the deepest wide receiver rooms in the ACC and there are some newcomers who could bolster the group.
Eric Singleton Jr was the highest-rated player in the Yellow Jackets 2023 recruiting class according to 247Sports and he looked like he might be a potential superstar last season.
Singleton Jr. ranked fourth among all freshmen nationally (true or redshirt) in 2023 with 59.5 receiving yards per game and was tied for fourth among true freshmen nationally with six touchdown receptions. His 714 receiving yards and six touchdown catches both ranked among the top 10 overall in the Atlantic Coast Conference, while his six TD receptions were the second-most by a freshman in Georgia Tech history. Could he have an even better season in 2024? I think it is certainly possible and the chemistry between him and King was noticeable last year.
Singleton is not the only dangerous receiver for the Yellow Jackets.
Malik Rutherford was the second-leading receiver on Georgia Tech. He caught 46 passes for 502 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 10. 5 yards per catch. His biggest performance came in Georgia Tech's big win over North Carolina. Rutherford caught six passes for 83 yards and two touchdowns. He was a reliable player and can stretch the field with his speed and is also a player who can get the ball in a variety of ways.
Christian Leary was the fourth-leading receiver for Georgia Tech this season, catching 25 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns, while also returning kickoffs.
Chase Lane had a good start to the year, but injuries cost him some time. I think he could have a really good 2024 season if he stays healthy. Duquesne transfer Abdul Janneh had six catches for 122 yards and two touchdowns. He will once again provide depth for Georgia Tech next year.
Leo Blackburn is one of the most physically impressive players on the Georgia Tech roster at 6'5 220 LBS and if he is able to stay healthy this season, he could add a whole new element to the Yellow Jackets offense.
The offensive line is going to be one of the best in the ACC as well.
In just one season, head coach Brent Key and first-year offensive line coach Geep Wade turned Georgia Tech's offensive line from its biggest weakness to perhaps the best unit on the entire team. Georgia Tech went from one of the worst rushing teams in the ACC to leading the league in rushing. It was a pretty stunning turnaround if you had watched the line in 2022 and the good news for the Yellow Jackets is that the offensive line returns four of the five starters and added an All-Conference transfer this offseason.
Overview
This is going to be an interesting matchup. This will be the first real test for this new look Syracuse team and they have upgraded in talent at some spots, but they are still unproven in a few. While I think the Orange are a better team on paper, it could take a few weeks to gel and get going. Still, this game is at home and Georgia Tech still has plenty of question marks on defense. I would expect this to be a tight game.