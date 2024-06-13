Way-Too-Early Week Zero Preview: Georgia Tech vs Florida State
The headliner in week zero is a matchup in Dublin, Ireland between Florida State and Georgia Tech. Florida State is the defending ACC Champion and one of the favorites to win the conference and get to the College Football Playoff. ESPN's College Gameday will be in attendance for the game and while most will see it is as a comfortable Florida State win to start the year, Georgia Tech is going to view this as an opportunity to show they are a legit ACC contender and surprise the college football world. I think they are more than capable of doing that, but it won't be easy.
Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell has used the transfer portal as well as anyone in its existence and it has allowed Florida State to once again reload with talent, despite losing a ton of players from their ACC Championship team. Combine that with pretty good high school recruiting and it is easy to see why most are penciling in FSU for a spot in the College Football Playoff.
So who are the players to know and how do the teams matchup? Let's take an early look at the Seminoles.
Georgia Tech Offense vs Florida State Defense
Georgia Tech's offense was one of the best in the ACC last season and should be ready to hit the ground running in 2024.
Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King was one of only two players in the nation with at least 2,700 passing yards, 600 rushing yards, 25 touchdown passes, and five touchdown runs this season (joining LSU’s Jayden Daniels), and one of only six ACC players to achieve those numbers in a regular season since 2000. He led the ACC in touchdown passes and was fourth in passing yards. He is back for another season on The Flats and might be the best quarterback in the conference this year. One reason to buy into the Yellow Jackets is that they might have the best quarterback on the field against many of their opponents. As good as King was though, he had a problem with turnovers and that won't cut it against a talented team like Florida State.
Jamal Haynes was such a great story last season. He made the change from wide receiver to running back during fall camp and that move paid dividends. Haynes earned all-ACC honors as a running back (third team) and was an honorable mention all-purpose performer. He led Georgia Tech with 1,059 rushing yards, seven rushing touchdowns, and six yards per carry ranked second on the team. Those numbers ranked fifth in the ACC in rushing yards and he was tied for sixth in the conference with seven rushing touchdowns and his 6.0 yards per carry ranked third in the league. Haynes had a strong bowl performance against UCF rushing for a game-high 128 yards on 18 carries. He also had a good outing against the Georgia Bulldogs rushing for 81 yards. Haynes was the second highest-rated player on the Yellow Jackets per Pro Football Focus with a 76.9 score and looks primed for another big season in 2024. I think he is in for a huge season and is not getting the recognition he has earned.
This is going to be one of the deepest wide receiver rooms in the ACC and there are some newcomers who could bolster the group.
Eric Singleton Jr was the highest-rated player in the Yellow Jackets 2023 recruiting class according to 247Sports and he looked like he might be a potential superstar last season.
Singleton Jr. ranked fourth among all freshmen nationally (true or redshirt) in 2023 with 59.5 receiving yards per game and was tied for fourth among true freshmen nationally with six touchdown receptions. His 714 receiving yards and six touchdown catches both ranked among the top 10 overall in the Atlantic Coast Conference, while his six TD receptions were the second-most by a freshman in Georgia Tech history. Could he have an even better season in 2024? I think it is certainly possible and the chemistry between him and King was noticeable last year.
Singleton is not the only dangerous receiver for the Yellow Jackets.
Malik Rutherford was the second-leading receiver on Georgia Tech. He caught 46 passes for 502 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 10. 5 yards per catch. His biggest performance came in Georgia Tech's big win over North Carolina. Rutherford caught six passes for 83 yards and two touchdowns. He was a reliable player and can stretch the field with his speed and is also a player who can get the ball in a variety of ways.
Christian Leary was the fourth-leading receiver for Georgia Tech this season, catching 25 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns, while also returning kickoffs.
Chase Lane had a good start to the year, but injuries cost him some time. I think he could have a really good 2024 season if he stays healthy. Duquesne transfer Abdul Janneh had six catches for 122 yards and two touchdowns. He will once again provide depth for Georgia Tech next year.
Leo Blackburn is one of the most physically impressive players on the Georgia Tech roster at 6'5 220 LBS and if he is able to stay healthy this season, he could add a whole new element to the Yellow Jackets offense.
he offensive line is going to be one of the best in the ACC as well.
In just one season, head coach Brent Key and first-year offensive line coach Geep Wade turned Georgia Tech's offensive line from its biggest weakness to perhaps the best unit on the entire team. Georgia Tech went from one of the worst rushing teams in the ACC to leading the league in rushing. It was a pretty stunning turnaround if you had watched the line in 2022 and the good news for the Yellow Jackets is that the offensive line returns four of the five starters and added an All-Conference transfer this offseason.
Florida State is going to have one of the best defensive lines in the country and could create plenty of problems for Georgia Tech.
Despite losing Jared Verse and Braden FIske to the NFL Draft, FSU is still loaded up front. Georgia transfer Marvin Jones Jr and Patrick Payton might be the best pass rushing tandem in the conference and Joshua Farmer and Miami transfer Darrell Jackson are a great combo inside.
Linebacker could be a question mark. They lose Tatum Bethune and Kalen DeLoach, who were two of the best in the ACC.
The secondary might be the ACC's best. Fentrell Cypress. Shyheim Brown, and Azareye'h Thomas are all great players and will be a tough battle for the Georgia Tech receivers.
I think the gameplan for Georgia Tech will be to try and pound the football to set everything else up. The running game was a major strength last season and should be again. Having a great running plan vs FSU will help keep their pass rush at bay and possibly neutralize the Seminoles secondary. With the linebackers possibly being the biggest question mark on Florida State's defense, this might be the smartest plan. It will be a fun chess match between two strong units.
Georgia Tech's defense vs Florida State's offense
While the other matchup is best on best, this could be lopsided if Georgia Tech's defense has not shown enough improvement. They are hoping that is not the case though and new defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci will hope to have his unit ready to face Norvell, one of the nation's best offensive minds and playcallers.
In one season at Duke (2023), Santucci directed the ACC’s top-ranked scoring defense, allowing just 19.0 points per game, which was good for 16thnationally. The Blue Devils also ranked among the nation’s top 50 in rushing defense, passing defense, total defense, tackles for loss, third-down defense, fourth-down defense and red-zone defense. Duke allowed a total of just 10 points in a pair of wins over teams that finished the season in the top 25 – No. 20 Clemson (28-7) and No. 21 NC State (24-3) – and finished 8-5 overall after a 17-10 win over Troy in the 2023 Birmingham Bowl.
Georgia Tech's defensive line might be their biggest question mark on the defense, especially at defensive end. On the inside, Zeek Biggers, Miami transfer Thomas Gore, Penn State transfer Jordan van den Berg, and Horace Lockett have potential, but will Georgia Tech have enough at the edge rusher spot. USC transfer Romello Height should help, but Georgia Tech will need production from this unit.
At linebacker, Kyle Efford is looking to lead a group that includes veteran starter Trenilyas Tatum, Georgia transfer E.J. Lightsey, Louisville transfer Jackson Hamilton, and freshman Tah'j Butler.
Georgia Tech is returning a strong duo at safety with LaMiles Brooks and Clayton Powell-Lee, while Ahmari Harvey could be ready for a breakout season in 2024. The biggest question in the secondary will be who starts at corner opposite of Harvey. Tennessee transfer Warren Burrell might be the favorite on the outside while Rhode Island transfer Syeed Gibbs and Rodney Shelley might be the guys at nickel.
While Florida State has a great playcaller in Norvell, this offense is not as talented on paper as last season.
Clemson/Oregon transfer D.J. Uiagalelei is taking over for Jordan Travis and I think that is a big dropoff. Uiagalelei is inconsistent as a passer and struggles with accuracy. He could be a good fit in the Seminoles offense though and I am interested to see how Norvell uses his running ability. It is not far fetched to say Georgia Tech holds an edge at quarterback.
Running back is another question, but there might be more upside than say quarterback. Florida State is losing Trey Benson, but Alabama transfer Roydell Williams and Lawrance Toafili should be a good duo, but neither of them has produced at a high level. Georgia Tech had one of the worst rushing defenses in the country last year and stopping the FSU ground game could prove to be a huge challenge.
Florida State lost Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson to the NFL, but there is still talent. Alabama transfer Malik Benson, former five-star recruit Hykeem Williams, and Ja'khi Douglas are the likely starters and another name to know is Kentron Poitier. Tight End Kyle Morlock is a massive target and could see a leap in production this season.
The strength of the FSU offensive line will be in the interior. TJ Ferguson and Maurice Smith are a powerful duo at left guard and center, but there might be questions else where on the Florida State offensive line.
I think there are questions for both of these units. Florida State has more talent and I think it is fair to expect Norvell to reload on offense. If Georgia Tech can slow the running game and force Uiagalelei to win with his arm, that could work in the Yellow Jackets favor. Still, that means the Yellow Jackets have to get a pass rush and that is a question mark. I think the Georgia Tech defense will be better than last year, but this is a tough opponent to start with.
I think this is an interesting matchup and the Yellow Jackets can win this game. They will have their hands full though.