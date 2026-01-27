Way-Too-Early Win-Loss Projection For Georgia Tech After ACC Schedule Release

The official ACC college football schedule for 2026 was released yesterday and we now known who the Yellow Jackets are playing and when they will play their opponents.



Ga Tech vs Colorado

In week 1 of 2025, Colorado and Georgia Tech gave us an opening game to open the season that came down to the stretch in a 27-20 win for the Yellow Jackets. The Buffaloes will look differently in 2026 with a new starting quarterback in Julian Lewis next year. They also revamped their roster for 2026 and will look vastly different next fall. It should be an entertaining contest on the Flats.

Projection: Georgia Tech 35 - Colorado 21

Ga Tech vs Tennessee

This will probably be one of the best games on the Yellow Jackets schedule outside of Georgia. Tennessee and Georgia Tech renew and old-school rivalry. Tennessee leads the series 25-17-2. This is the first matchup since 2017 and this series dates back to 1902. It will surely be fireworks and one of the best non-conference matchups of the season in college football.

Projection: Georgia Tech 27 - Tennessee 21

Ga Tech vs Mercer

The Yellow Jackets lead the all-time series over Mercer 16-1-1 all-time. The Yellow Jackets last played the Bears in 2016 and emerged with a 35-10 victory. Mercer has been a staple and one of the best team in the SoCon conference. Despite the Yellow Jackets dominating the series, Mercer has been one of the better teams in FCS. However, Georgia Tech should be victorious in 2026.

Projection: Georgia Tech 41 - Mercer 10

Ga Tech vs Stanford

This is the first matchup on the road in California for the Yellow Jackets against an ACC school. While Stanford hired Tavita Pritchard as its new head coach, they still will have a roster that needs to be rebuilt. It will take some time to get it to a level that is conducive to success and operating at a high level. Georgia Tech should be able to roll to a victory.

Projection: Georgia Tech 34 - Duke 17

Ga Tech vs Duke

The Yellow Jackets picked up a gritty win in Durham in 2025 and were able to slow down quarterback Darian Mensah, and won with their red zone defense. The Blue Devils won’t have Mensah as their quarterback next fall after they reached a settlement for him to enter the portal and play elsewhere. It leaves a major void for the program, and it will look different in 2026.

Projection: Georgia Tech 34 - Duke 17

Ga Tech vs Virginia Tech

This will be one of the more intriguing matchups for the Yellow Jackets in the ACC with a new look Hokies squad. With James Franklin as the coach, their is an aura around the team and one that will be dangerous in 2026. A new quarterback, with a top recruiting class, and an impressive transfer portal will make the Hokies competitive.

Projection: Georgia Tech 28 - Virginia Tech 25

Ga Tech vs Boston College

Georgia Tech escaped with a victory over Boston College in 36-34. Despite only having one win in 2025, the Eagles made it tough. The Yellow Jackets should be able to emerge with a victory

Projection: Georgia Tech 31 - Boston College 14

Ga Tech vs Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh has been a thorn in the side of the Yellow Jackets in their series the last few years. It was the young guys who gave Georgia Tech trouble in Ja’Kyrian Turner and Mason Heintschel, who diced the Yellow Jackets in a 42-28 victory, and ended their opportunity to make it to the ACC Championship game. You know this will be about revenge and securing a victory in Pittsburgh.

Projection: Pittsburgh 38 - Georgia Tech 27

Ga Tech vs Louisville

Louisville and Georgia Tech are probably one of the most interesting series in the ACC, with it still being so new. The series is tied 2-2 with Louisville winning the last two contests. The Cardinals are travelling to Georgia Tech for the first time since 2020. Louisville is usually one of the better teams in the conference in the ACC, and always a tough opponent.

Projection: Georgia Tech 27 - Louisville 24

Ga Tech vs Clemson

The Yellow Jackets pulled off an improbable victory at home after Aidan Birr hit a 55-yard game-winning field goal to clinch a win over the Tigers in Atlanta in 2025. Clemson will look vastly different after losing Cade Klubnik, TJ Parker, Peter Woods, and Avieon Terrell. However, Clemson has proven in the Dabo Swinney era that when they are doubted, they usually perform their best and can be a dangerous team in 2026.

Projection: Clmeson 27 - Georgia Tech 17

Ga Tech vs Wake Forest

Wake Forest was a resurgent program in 2025 and finished 9-4 in a year they were projected to finish at the bottom of the conference. The 2025 iteration of Georgia Tech and Wake Forest had some controversy on a non-offsides call late that allowed the Yellow Jackets to get the ball back and drive for the victory. There will certainly be an added edge when they play this matchup in Atlanta.

Projection: Georgia Tech 31 - Wake Forest 17

Ga Tech vs Georgia

The last two years of this rivalry have delivered really good contests. Back in 2024, we had one of the best games the college world has seen with Georgia and Georgia Tech going to eight overtimes before deciding a victor. Last year was a defensive slugfest, and the game only had one rushing touchdown with the Bulldogs emerging with a 16-9 victory. The 2026 edition will be played in Athens and surely should be another epic

Projection: Georgia Tech 31 - Georgia 28

