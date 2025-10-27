Week Ten ACC Football Power Rankings: Georgia Tech Holds Onto The Top Spot
The final stretch of the season is upon us.
The ACC race continues to take shape and after another weekend where a contender dropped a game, there are now only two teams with unbeaten records in conference play.
Georgia Tech demolished Syracuse and Virginia survived an overtime contest with North Carolina to remain the only two teams that don't have a conference loss. Could we be heading towards a matchup between the two teams in Charlotte?
Here are this week's power rankings
No. 17 Boston College (1-7. 0-5). Last week: 17
The Eagles did fight harder than I expected against Louisville, but they lost in the end. Things are not going to get any easier for BC this weekend when they host Notre Dame.
No. 16 North Carolina (2-5, 0-3). Last week: 16
Credit where it is due, North Carolina does look like it is improving over the past couple of weeks and they nearly threw another twist in the ACC race by knocking off Virginia. The defense is playing well, but the offense still can't seem to find any footing. Can Bill Belichick get his first ACC win on Friday when they face Syracuse?
No. 15 Syracuse (3-5, 1-4). Last week: 14
Syracuse did not stand much of a chance against Georgia Tech on Saturday. They looked like they had life after causing a fumble on the opening possession, but nothing really went well after that. The offense still has no rhythm and against competent teams, the defense does not stand much of a chance. An opportunity exists for the team to get a win on Friday vs North Carolina.
No. 14 Florida State (3-4, 0-4). Last week: 13
Florida State was off this weekend and will return to action on Saturday night vs Wake Forest.
No. 13. Stanford (3-5, 2-3). Last week: 12
Stanford took a 7-0 lead on Miami and was tied with the Hurricanes at the half, but it was all downhill from there. They could not hold up physically for four quarters and if Miami had not messed around on its first few possessions, this score could have actually been worse. Can the Cardinal get an upset win at home vs Pittsburgh this weekend?
No. 12 Virginia Tech (3-5, 2-3). Last week: 15
The Hokies actually looked like a competent team on Friday night, at least on one side of the ball, and it was awesome to see the fan support this team is still drawing. Seeing as they face Louisville, Miami, and Virginia down the stretch to end the season, the Hokies could have a say in who gets to Charlotte.
No. 11 NC State (4-4, 1-3). Last week: 10
The Wolfpack were a trendy upset pick this weekend, but once again, their defense could not stop anything and Pitt won by double-digits. This team has lost four of its last five games and it appears that the heat is turning up on head coach Dave Doeren. Can they find a way to score an upset this weekend when No. 8 Georgia Tech visits Raleigh.
No. 10 Clemson (3-4, 2-3). Last week: 11
Clemson was off this past weekend and resumes play this weekend against Duke.
No. 9 California (5-3, 2-2). Last week: 9
I wanted to move Cal down after they lost, but I could not find a proper place for them. They missed their chance to get bowl eligible and are now essentially dead in the ACC race with their loss. Virginia comes to town next and this could be a spot where the Golden Bears can pull the upset.
No. 8 SMU (5-3, 3-1). Last week: 5
The Mustangs could not follow up their win over Clemson and get by Wake Forest. This team was unbeaten in ACC play, but now have a loss and are going to be significant underdogs when Miami comes to town on Saturday. This is going to be a critical matchup and if SMU can't get a win against the Hurricanes, they will be out of the title picture.
No. 7 Duke (4-3, 3-1). Last week: 7
Duke was off this weekend and will resume play this weekend vs Clemson.
No. 6 Wake Forest. Last week: 8
Wake Forest is just a really good and well coached football team. They have outperformed expectations this season and despite not playing their best on Saturday vs SMU, they found a way to win and improve to 5-2. A bowl game is nearly a certainty for this team now and while he might now win the award, Dickert should get some mention for ACC Coach of the Year considering the low expectations on the program this season.
No. 5 Pittsburgh (6-2, 4-1). Last week: 6
Pitt just continues to win. They demolished NC State this past weekend and remain firmly in the mix for a spot in the ACC Championship. If they can get by Stanford this weekend, they will then ready for a final stretch of games that includes Notre Dame, Georgia Tech, and Miami.
No. 4 Miami (6-1, 2-1). Last week: 4
It looked a little shaky for Miami in the first half, but they dominated the second half and won 42-7 against Stanford. The Hurricanes will now leave the state of Florida for the first time this season (yes really) when they travel to SMU this weekend. An 11-1 season for Miami is still very much on the table.
No. 3 Louisville (6-1, 3-1). Last week: 3
The Cardinals did not play their best game against Boston College, but they got the win and remain very much in the race for the ACC Championship. The next test for Jeff Brohm's squad is a road trip to Virginia Tech, which might not be as easy as you think.
No. 2 Virginia (7-1, 4-0). Last week: 2
Another week, another close call for Virginia, but they are surviving and remain unbeaten in conference play. The offense still can't find a rhythm since a hot start to the season, but the defense has made up for it over the past couple of games. Can they survive a trip out West to California?
No. 1 Georgia Tech (8-0, 5-0). Last week: 1
The Yellow Jackets remain on top and the scary thing for teams might be that they are improving. This team played their most complete game of the season on Saturday, beating Syracuse 41-16, and racking up nearly 550 yards of offense. The path to Charlotte and the college football playoff remain very clear for Brent Key and his team and they seem intent on getting there. A road trip to Raleigh awaits them this weekend.