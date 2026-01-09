Georgia Tech A Team To Watch For Former Michigan RB Justice Haynes

Georgia Tech is continuing to swing for the fence when it comes to landing prospects from the transfer portal. On Friday afternoon, a major update happened on a Georgia native and a former Michigan running back, Justice Haynes. Per Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports, Georgia Tech is a team to watch for Justice Haynes.

Haynes had a productive season for the Wolverines, rushing for 857 yards and 10 touchdowns. Haynes started the season with five consecutive games of 100 yards rushing. He was known for his explosiveness and big home run ability in 2025. Haynes had his best game against Michigan State, where he rushed for 152 yards and two touchdowns. Heading into the portal, Haynes is a four-star prospect, the No.3 running back, with a 93.68 rating.

When you look at his numbers even deeper he played at a high level per Pro Football Focus (PFF). Haynes finished with an 81.0 offensive grade and an 83.5 rushing grade. Haynes had 18 runs of over 10+ yards this season and 456 yards after contact.

Make no mistake about it, this would be an elite get for the Yellow Jackets, and the pairing of Haynes with Malachi Hosley would be lethal. Both have explosive ability and would make opposing defenses load the box to slow each of them down. Despite it being a tough off-season, Georgia Tech could easily make up for it with this acquisition.

It would also be a coming for Haynes, who started here in Georgia. He started with Blessed Trinity before transferring his final season to play for the Buford Wolves. Coming out of high school, he was rated as a four-star prospect, the No.3 running back, and the No.34 national recruit according to 247Sports. Here is a deeper look on his profile coming out of the prep level per 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks.

“Requisite size and frame for three-down running back prospect. Slightly longer than tall with space to add good mass.Plays quick-footed, loose-hipped, and with good leverage. Runs with encouraging body lean. Shrinks target as necessary, but also plays bigger than listed size. Excellent contact balance with run strength and finishing demeanor to power for extra yards.

Flashes impressive suddenness and short-area burst, whether linear or laterally. Displays good explosion out of cuts at multiple levels. Particularly dangerous in subtle second-level redirections, accelerating out of those cuts to produce big plays.

Best exploding downhill or out of one-cut situations, but also more than capable to string together moves to maximize yards. Highest gear may not match top speed of other elite backs, but does not top out quickly. Accelerates with urgency and continues to build speed beyond the second level. Top-end speed has improved year-over-year.

Enormous production through junior year with almost 5,900 rushing yards on 8.95 per carry. Possesses a two-sport profile that includes baseball. Strong football pedigree as the son of a 2002 NFL fifth-round running back selection.

Will arrive in college with significant mileage from four seasons of full-time high school duties. Lacks ideal context relative to verified athleticism / speed with no track data and very limited combine testing. Limited pass-catching context with fewer than 20 total receptions in first three seasons.

Particularly high-floor running back prospect with physical tools and functional athleticism on the field to develop into a legitimate NFL Draft prospect. Projects to the high-major level as a potential multi-year impact starter.”

