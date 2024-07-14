What is Georgia Tech's Biggest Trap Game in 2024?
When you are trying to find a trap game for Georgia Tech this fall, it is pretty difficult to find one. Georgia Tech faces one of the nation's most difficult schedules and it is hard to label any of their games as "trap games". 247Sports analyst Carter Bahns listed Georgia Tech's early season matchup at Syracuse as their biggest trap game of 2024:
"Georgia Tech has a decent chance of getting back to bowl eligibility, but everything will have to be earned against this formidable schedule. The Week 0 overseas showdown with Florida in Dublin, Ireland and the season-ending battle with Georgia bookend a daunting slate in which the Yellow Jackets could be underdogs in a majority of games — even with their offseason improvements. If one game stands out as winnable, yet just tricky enough for "trap" designation, it is the trip up to Syracuse, where Fran Brown has that program on the rise."
I think this is a fair take. Syracuse is going to be one of the more interesting teams in the ACC this season because of all of the change and new faces they have around their program. This will be the first big test for 1st-year head coach Fran Brown and his new-look team. Ohio State transfer Kyle McCord should be a huge upgrade at quarterback and he has talented skill players around him, like tight end Oronde Gadsden and running back LeQuint Allen.
Brown is a fantastic defensive coach and bringing former Texas A&M coach Elijah Robinson is a huge win for them. There is a chance that Syracuse takes a nice step forward on defense this season with more talent and an upgrade in coaching.
Texas A&M transfer Fadil Diggs should help bring a pass rush to a unit that struggled to rush the passer well last year. West Virginia transfer James Heard should make an impact as well. Dion Wilson Jr (New Mexico State) and Isaiah Hastings (Alabama) will likely see plenty of playing time on the interior. King Joseph Edwards and Rashard Perry are two other names to know.
Marlowe Wax led Syracuse with over 100 stops last season and is back in the middle of the defense. Derek McDonald and Anwar Sparrow are likely going to be the other two starters at linebacker. Brown did not bring any transfers at the linebacker spot, which should tell you that he likes what he has there.
The secondary has a chance to be really good. Jaeden Gold, Jayden Bellamy, Alijah Clark and Greg Delaine are all back and Syracuse brought in Marcus Washington (Georgia and Louisville), Clarence Lewis (Notre Dame), Duce Chestnut (LSU), and Devin Grant (Buffalo) to provide depth and experience. This could be the best unit on the defense.
In a schedule full of tough games, the road trip to Syracuse is one that Brent Key's team can't afford to overlook.