What Is The Key To Fully Unlocking The Georgia Tech Offense?
Georgia Tech has a top 20 offense in the country in total offense, averaging 462.4 yards per game. The Yellow Jackets boast one of the most balanced offenses in the country, capable of running and passing the ball at a high level. Lately, we have seen a change in opponents when defending the Yellow Jackets.
How Can Georgia Tech Adjust?
We have seen defenses scheme and try to take away the running game and key in on Jamal Haynes and Malachi Hosley. This still hasn’t stopped the Yellow Jackets from having success. We saw last week, despite the struggles, Haynes King finished with 120 rushing yards. One of the keys to unlocking the running game is the tight ends. In the second half, we saw more targets go to that position as the tight ends came up with explosive plays. The offense didn’t score in the first half of the game against Duke; rather, the defense forced a fumble and got the longest fumble return for a touchdown in program history. When the offense got going in the second half, the tight ends played a key role and continually came up with big plays down the field. King talked about how they can help the running game.
“Oh, for sure. You know the defense can't really serve two masters, you know, either going to try to stop the run or stop the pass. Either or, you know, we got to make them wrong instead of making them right,” said King.
Josh Beetham had his longest reception of his career last week, a 49-yard catch. J.T. Byrne had his second catch of his career on a 21-yard reception. Luke Harpring added a 21-yard reception for the Yellow Jackets on a critical drive. King also talked about the play of Harpring and how much he has improved throughout his career. Harpring is continuing to develop.
“He's definitely developed for sure and, you know, like I said, each and every week, he's gotten a lot better. He's still not like where his ceiling is, you know, because he has a really high ceiling because of his talent, but, like I said, each and every year, I mean, each and every week, he's developing more and more and almost pretty much just, you know, giving us that extra weapon on the perimeter,” said King. “Being able to utilize the tight ends more in the passing game and stuff like that. Just gives us another weapon and gives us the ability to, you know, get more people the ball.”
Primarily, the offense for the Yellow Jackets has the tight ends block and be an extension of the offensive line. They are also key in perimeter blocking on screen plays and spring free the wide receivers on the perimeter. More defenses are keying on Georgia Tech's offensive tendencies, and we have seen offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner adjust. With injuries continuing to pile up and the uncertainty of whether Malik Rutherford will play on Saturday, tight ends could play a key role this weekend for the Yellow Jackets and moving forward.