What We Have Learned About Georgia Tech Four Games Through The Season?

Georgia Tech is a quarter of the way through the season; what have we learned so far about the Yellow Jackets? Let’s take a closer look.

Revamped Defense Still Not Good Enough

Georgia Tech statistically has one of the worst defenses in college football in multiple categories. The Yellow Jackets currently rank No. 103 in total defense, giving up 381.5 yards per game. They are tied for 95th in scoring defense, giving up an average of 26 points per game. The Yellow Jackets also rank No.106 in third-down defense. Georgia Tech ranks No.122 in run defense, surrendering 189 yards per game.

Those stats show a team not getting it done in several areas. They have real issues, and the coordinator change to Jason Semore hasn’t solved a lot of the woes this team has struggled with, like defending the run or getting constant pressure on the quarterback.

It’s still a struggle,, and the team as a whole doesn’t get consistent stops. Despite having its best recruiting class in 2025 under Coach Key, and that class expected to be major contributors this year, it simply hasn’t happened. They haven’t been good enough on that side of the ball.

Georgia Tech Is Not Playing Together

Yes, there has been some great individual play from guys like Justice Haynes, Tawfiq Thomas, Tae Harris, Kevin Roche Jr., Daiquan White, and Dalen Penson. However, the Yellow Jackets aren’t playing as one unit. They aren’t playing for each other. Key said it best when he said that at times they have 11 independent contractors. So how do you fix that? You have to build trust so that players will do their job, and the other is coming together under one common goal. That hasn’t been the case so far, but Key has said things will change.

“Things have to be uh corrected because a lot of the things that have happened are self-inflicted. Um, at times we have 11 independent contractors on the field at all times. And in all our phases, there are 11 independent contractors. We're not playing together. We're not playing together for each other. We're not playing for Georgia Tech. That'll change; that will change,” said Key.

Everybody's Job Is On The Line

I think one of the biggest things we learned is that nobody's job is safe. Everyone will have to earn playing time, and there will be competition every day. With a new-look team, that is not surprising to see. Nobody is guaranteed anything, and you have to earn it. It is a good thing when it comes to the development of the roster and veteran players not being complacent and satisfied with their play. I think with that philosophy, you will get the best out of each player and their best foot forward.

“Continuing to get those guys in the game (freshmen), continue to play those guys. Competition will exist at every single position on this football team. Competition will exist on every position on this team. And you know, competitors compete regardless of whether you're one and three or three in one. Competitors compete. We'll find out real fast who the competitors are.

Accountability Will Be Key To Turn Around

It is as simple as doing your job and being accountable for the mishaps and failures so far. The offensive line, defense, coaching, coordinators, head coach, and administration have to be accountable for the way the season has gone so far. Without accountability, you can never solve the problem. The offensive line simply must be better if this team is to have any chance to turn it around offensively.

The defense can’t be solid on run defense one week and horrid on pass defense the next week. They have to be more aligned and play better overall. The coaches have to put the team in position for success by being better situationally and not being conservative if it doesn’t call for it. Lastly, the Yellow Jackets have to stick with what is working until it is stopped.

Make a defense adjust to you, then you throw a counterpunch or adjustment their way on how they play you. We’ve seen far too often that Georgia Tech would get away from what is producing success. They have to lean on what works and stick to it.

"We talked about everyone being accountable and everyone being able to look themselves in the mirror after the game, right? And we talked about at halftime, everyone going to look themselves in the mirror. And that's what I think about is that everyone has to look themselves in the mirror um and be accountable for everything that we do. That was not saying that was saying players; coaches, staff, me, everyone. Everyone has to be accountable."