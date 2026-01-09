Which Georgia Tech Players Are Playing In The NFL Playoffs This Weekend

The NFL Playoffs officially begin on Saturday afternoon for a full slate of games that run through Monday. Several Georgia Tech athletes will be playing in the playoffs in hopes of leading their team to the promised land. Georgia Tech has had several players every year playing for the sport's biggest prize and trying to lead their teams. In 2025, it was kicker Harrison Butker (Kansas City Chiefs), Pressley Harvin (Pittsburgh Steelers), Jordan Mason (San Fransico 49ers), and Jahymr Gibbs (Detroit Lions). This year, Georgia Tech has six players on active rosters who will play in the tournament. Let’s take a closer look at who that is.

Jackson Hawes has been a steady player this season for the Buffalo Bills as a rookie. He has played in eight games, making eight starts. Hawes has 16 catches for 187 yards and three touchdowns. Hawes has been impressive when he has been in the game, recording an 85.2 overall grade and an 84.1 receiving grade during his rookie season. With the Yellow Jackets, Hawes was more known as a blocking tight end, but if flourished in the Joe Brady offensive scheme along with one of the best quarterbacks in the sport, Josh Allen.

Keion White is a key contributor for the San Francisco 49ers in year three. He has recorded 18 tackles, six QB hits, two tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in 14 games played this season. For his career, White has 100 tackles, nine passes defensed, 7.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. With a plethora of injuries for the 49ers, he has stepped up and been a key player and produced big minutes for San Fransico. He will be a key piece to watch in the rotation during this playoff run for the 49ers.

E.J. Jenkins has totalled 42 snaps in two games played this season. He has been on the active roster and the practice squad. Philadelphia has been fairly healthy this season, especially at the tight end position, but injuries could happen anytime. He could be one they lean on if they need extra players.

It is a mark of a good program when you see each year players playing at a high level professionally. The Yellow Jackets have been a staple when it comes to that and continue to produce ready-made players for the league. You can watch any of the Yellow Jackets play on ESPN, Fox, CBS, and NBC Networks.

