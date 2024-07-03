Which Offensive Transfer Will Be The Most Impactful for Georiga Tech This Season?
Georgia Tech had one of the ACC's best offenses last season and they are returning a majority of their starters from that unit. Haynes King, Jamal Haynes, Eric Singleton Jr, and four starters from their offensive line are all returning. Most of the offseason was spent trying to improve a a defense that ranked 120th in total defense last season. The Yellow Jackets did not need a lot of transfers on the offensive side of the football, but that did not stop them from bringing in a few potential impact players.
Once the season ended, it did not take a genius to see that Georgia Tech would probably need to bring in a transfer guard to replace right guard Connor Scaglione and one or two tight ends to replace the departing Dylan Leonard and Luke Benson. Georgia Tech did just that, landing MTSU guard Keylan Rutledge, Mississippi State tight end Ryland Goede, and Yale tight Jackson Hawes in the transfer portal.
Let's talk about each of them.
Georgia Tech is losing Leonard and Luke Benson from last year's tight end room and both players brought something valuable to the offense and the locker.
Earlier in the year, Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key talked at length about what Leonard brought to Georgia Tech:
"I know you are talking about progression in terms of catching the football but anyone that has watched Dylan Leonard play football this season would be blown away, No. 2 is playing as well as any tight end in the country right now when it comes to the way he blocks, blocks core, blocks moving, blocks on the perimeter, I could not be more proud of that kid and what he is doing for this football team. You want to talk about someone that bleeds Georgia Tech and bleeds White and Gold and is all about this place, then watch the way he plays for 50, 60, 65 plays in a game. He is Georgia Tech, the gritness, the toughness, that is the intelligence, that is what this program is about is the way he is playing the game. If he gets catches, that is a bonus in what he is doing for this football team. That entire position is playing as good of football as I have seen out of a tight end position I have seen in my entire career."
I think that you will see Georgia Tech use its tight ends in a similar fashion in 2024. They rotated heavily between Leonard, Benson, and Brett Seither last year and used their different skill sets depending on what they would like to do on offense. Seither made some big catches in different games but was not as good of a blocker as Leonard.
Coming out of high school, Goede was a highly regarded prospect. Per his bio at Georgia Tech Athletics:
"Four-star prospect by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals … Ranked as the No. 6 tight end nationally and the No. 23 prospect in the state of Georgia … Finished his prep days as the Kennesaw Mountain all-time career leader in receptions, receiving yards and catches by a tight end … Earned All-Region 3-7A First Team honors as both a junior and senior … His senior season was cut short due to injury … Named to the USA Today 2017 All-USA Georgia Second Team offense … Hauled in 21 catches for 228 receiving yards and four touchdowns as a junior at Kennesaw Mountain … Coached by Caleb Carmean."
While it would not surprise me if he adds to his receiving numbers, I think he could be primarily the blocking tight end. That is how he was primarily used at Mississippi State and was solid.
Per PFF (Pro Football Focus), Goede had 158 run-blocking snaps and 55 run-blocking snaps, twice the amount of snaps that he played where he ran a route. He finished with a 60.3 pass-blocking grade and a 60.9 Run-Blocking grade per PFF. Mississippi State was a more run-heavy team last year, but Goede was used more for blocking than receiving. That does not mean he can't turn into a reliable receiver, but I think it could offer a glimpse of the kind of role that Brent Key and Buster Faulkner envision for Goede in 2024.
Our own Najeh Wilkins wrote this about Hawes when he first committed to Georgia Tech:
"Hawes brings experience and depth to the Georgia Tech program at the tight end position. Hawes has played nearly 1,400 snaps and has started two of his three seasons. You can immediately plug him in and he will make an impact. Hawes has made clutch plays in big moments throughout his career and caught a pass in every single game he played last season.
At Yale, Hawes was a second-team All-Conference tight end this season and last season. his career, the tight end had 35 catches for 375 yards and six touchdowns. In 2022, he led Yale with four touchdown receptions and finished the year with 13 catches for 139 yards. He also caught a game-winner that season against rival Harvard in a 19-14 victory that clinched the Ivy League championship.
Coming out of high school, Hawes was a three-star prospect from Utah and the No.28 player in the state. Per his bio at Georgia Tech Athletics:
“Earned National Football Foundation Junior Award … Varsity letterman football all four years … Varsity letterman basketball all four years … Deseret News all-region 5A second-team football as a junior … Deseret News all-region 5A first team as a senior … Deseret News all-state 5A second team as a senior … Senior year football Utah academic all-state … Senior year basketball academic all-state … Two-time football team captain … Basketball all-region 5A second team … Honor roll member.”
Hawes will be another great addition to the run game and pass protection. He functions well as a blocking tight end. A part of his game that could be really valuable is his ability in the red zone. His 6’5 253 pound frame can cause mismatches for opposing teams and he possesses good strong hands. This will be his final season of college football to help the Yellow Jackets reach another level in 2024 with his experience."
During the spring, Brent Key praised Hawes for his ability to catch the ball over the middle and be a physical targetin the passing game. I think he has a chance to make a real impact this season.
Prior to heading to MTSU, Rutledge played his high school football at Franklin County High School in Georgia.
Per his bio at Georgia Tech Athletics:
"Rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports … Lettered in football, basketball and track … Played both offensive and defensive line as a senior… Earned Region 8-AAA first team honors as a tight end in 2020 … Was a two-time all-state and all-region performer in basketball after notching 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 points … Crowned a state champion in the shot-put with a throw of 53 feet, 4 inches … Also all-state in track … Played for coach Parker Martin."
Rutledge was a multi-year starter for the Blue Raiders and I think he can make an instant impact in year one with Georgia Tech. When looking at his PFF (Pro Football Focus) numbers, he showed big improvement from year to year.
In 2022, Rutledge played 480 snaps on offense and finished with a 54.4 overall grade, a 53.8 run-blocking grade, and a 50.3 pass-locking grade. Rutledge was looking to take a leap in 2023 and that is what he did. While playing 760 snaps, Rutledge improved to a 60.8 grade on offense, a 55.4 run blocking grade, and a very good 75.6 grade in pass blocking.
His improved 2023 season was awarded with All-Conference Honors.
Per his bio at Georgia Tech Athletics:
"Attended Middle Tennessee from 2022-23 … Played in 22 games, making 17 starts in two years at MTSU … Named first-team all-Conference USA in 2023 … Started all 11 games he played … Named the team’s Offensive Lineman of the Game four times … Averaged 74 snaps per game to lead all offensive linemen … Voted a permanent team captain by his teammates … Missed only one game due to injury … Played in 11 games as a true freshman in 2022, making six starts … Named Conference USA All-Freshman … Averaged just over 50 snaps played per game … Graded out a winner nine times … Was the team’s offensive lineman of the week following MTSU win over UTEP."
Rutledge is going to be taking a step up in competition this season, but he has what it takes to be a starter in the ACC. He seems to be a player who is still improving, evidenced by his leap from 2022 to 2023 and if he keeps doing that, Georgia Tech's offensive line might be even better in 2024 than it was in 2023.
While I think all three guys are going to make their presence felt one way or the other, I think Rutledge could help this offensive line take another step up. Seeing what Key and Wade did with the offensive line last year was encouraging and adding an All-Conference starter was a nice move for the offensive line.